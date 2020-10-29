Google Pixel 5 has an annoying new problem

The Google Pixel 5 hasn’t been out in the world for very long, and it already seems to be suffering from some big issues. As if the gap between the phone’s display and case wasn’t bad enough, some Pixel 5 owners are reporting an entirely different problem.

It’s specifically affecting Pixel 5 owners who try to use it with Google’s Pixel Stand, with the phone refusing to go to bed like it’s some sort of stubborn six year old.

For those that don’t remember, the Pixel Stand is a specialised wireless charging dock that was released alongside the Pixel 3 . But that was the very least of its capabilities. The Pixel Stand also turned compatible Pixel devices into mini Nest Hubs when they’re docked, showing you all your important information and giving you quick access to Google Assistant.

The problem affecting the Pixel 5 is that the phone doesn’t want to go to sleep, with screens coming back on at maximum brightness in the middle of the night. That’s even when the phone is set to turn the screen off when it’s dark. What’s worse troubleshooting steps suggested by Google support doesn’t seem to be doing much good.

Some users on the Pixel forum even claimed this problem is affecting both the Pixel 4 and 4XL. That said, others have claimed their Pixel 3 and 4 phones are absolutely fine, even while the Pixel 5 forgets when it’s night time. That just makes the whole mystery even more confusing.

If you do have a Pixel 5 affected by this weird technological form of insomnia, Google’s advice is to reset app preferences and toggle Do Not Disturb mode. If that doesn’t fix your problem you’re not alone, and you may just have to stop using the Pixel stand until Google can figure everything out and issue a fix.