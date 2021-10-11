Google Assistant could inspire the next woman to change the world

To mark International Day Of The Girl, Google Assistant has launched its new initiative for “Digital Inclusion for Girls,” to recognize young girls and women making moves in the digital world.

International Day Of The Girl is a global observance day created by the United Nations, to empower and celebrate girls and to also raise awareness of the challenges they face. The annual theme is, ‘digital generation’, and it comes as no surprise that Google has developed its ‘girl hero’ initiative to challenge gender stereotypes in the digital age.

By using the simple commands, “Hey Google, tell me a girl hero story”, the user can listen to a wide variety of inspiring stories of female heroes, available on Google Assistant. These stories will focus primarily on girls and women from diverse backgrounds, challenging stereotypes and focusing on leadership. Inspiring tales include, “My Sister, Daisy,” focusing on family bonds and gender identity, while ”Marielle's Sweet Shop,” is a story about a mother and daughter entrepreneur duo.

According to Rebecca Nathenson, Product Director for the Google Assistant Developer, this initiative is so important for shaping children's perceptions of the world, “my son is five and I see him developing his views on people and differences between them every day.”