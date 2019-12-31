Galaxy S11 dead? Galaxy S20 UItra may be Samsung's 6.9-inch superphone

The Galaxy S11 may not launch in 2020 after all.

We've already learned that Samsung may be ditching the Galaxy S11 moniker for the Galaxy S20, but now a new leak has revealed the possible names for the entire new Samsung phone lineup planned for a February launch.

If this leak is accurate, we could be looking at the largest Galaxy S series phone ever — and the death of the S10e successor.

According to case-maker Schnail (via WinFuture), the Galaxy S10 follow-up will be the regular Galaxy S20 at 6.2 inches. The S10 had a 6.1-inch OLED display. The 5.8-inch S10e would allegedly not get a sequel at all.

According to this same leak, the next model would be the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+. This would also represent a huge leap in screen size from 6.4 inches, so we're hoping Samsung has found a way to shave those bezels even further while reportedly adding a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

Last but not least would be the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a whopping 6.9-inch screen. By comparison, the Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch display, while the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch panel. So this would be the largest Galaxy ever with the exception of the 7.3-inch Galaxy Fold.

According to WinFuture, the two smaller models out of the four new Galaxy S20 phones would be available without 5G, but the S20+ and S20 Ultra would be 5G-only devices.

Other Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 rumors point to a powerful 108MP camera with 5x periscope zoom, though we're not sure if every Galaxy phone will get it. And it's pretty much a lock that all of the new phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, which fared well against the iPhone 11 in early benchmarks.

You can also expect larger batteries, which could help compensate for both the larger displays and 5G connectivity.

Check out our Galaxy S11 page for all the latest news and leaks ahead of the rumored launch in February.