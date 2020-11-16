Get new Amazon Echo Dot with free Amazon Music in this Black Friday deal

Now that Black Friday deals are in full swing, Amazon is finding ways to sweeten the deal on its own devices. Right now Amazon is selling the new Echo Dot 4th gen with 6 free months of Amazon Music in both the US and the UK. That's a savings of $48.

Note that this Amazon Black Friday deal is only open to new Amazon Music Unlimited customers. You get the same offer whether you're an Amazon Prime member or not, plus the choice of three colors for the Echo Dot.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $97.93 now $49.99 @ Amazon

In addition to the great sounding Echo Dot 4th gen, you get six months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited, perfect for supplying tunes and easy access to Alexa.

As you'll see in our Echo Dot 4th gen review, it offers high-quality audio and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant in a compact spherical design. Alexa can search the web to answer your questions, control your music or other smart home devices, or act as an intercom or voice call system with other Alexas within your home or belonging to your friends.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon's paid music streaming service. The web player and app both boast a 70-million song library, offline downloads and podcasts to listen to. There's also the option to upgrade to Amazon Music HD, which offers the same songs but at a higher bitrate, with select tracks also available at an even higher Ultra HD quality.

