Fortnite coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X: What you need to know

Fortnite won't go night-night on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

During Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase, we learned that the popular online builder/shooter is destined for next-gen consoles. The studio announced the news in a blog post, aimed to clear up any concerns and misconceptions about what this means.

For starters, Fortnite is staying Fortnite. Epic says that the game won't differ on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so don't worry about having to leave anything in the past. Just as importantly, next-gen console owners will be able to play online with those who haven't updated, as Epic intends "to support cross-play across all platforms, including current and next-generation consoles."

You won't need to start off at square one either, as Epic's blog notes "We plan to support cross-progression across console generations and platforms so that your account, progression, and items carry over."

And as for what gains will be found on these consoles, Epic says it will "migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021," after releasing it on UE4 at the start. No release date has been revealed yet, but keeping Fortnite on UE4 should cut down on development time. Check out our Unreal Engine 5 gameplay video coverage to see our first glimpse at PS5 gameplay.

Epic won't forget about the PS4 and Xbox One owners either. The post notes that the company plans "to continue support for existing platforms in tandem with our support for next-generation consoles."