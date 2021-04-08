Forget Samsung's Galaxy A phones — Nokia has a new lineup of super cheap models

A day after Samsung rolled out its midrange Galaxy A series to the U.S. with five phones ranging in price from $110 to $499, HMD Global has taken the wraps off some new budget Nokia handsets. And HMD Global has managed to one-up Samsung by trotting out six phones that are shipping soon to Europe and North America.

The latest Nokia phones are not going to blow anyone away with their specs — these are budget phones after all. But with these new phones, HMD Global has put an emphasis on long battery life and support that will help Android users hold onto their phones longer. And of course, HMD Global — which makes and markets phones under the Nokia brand — hopes that the price on these half-dozen handsets will be the big attraction.

That said, we don't yet know how much shoppers in the U.S. will pay for any of those new phones, as HMD Global plans to reveal that information along with U.S. availability at a later date. But we do know what the price range in euros will be, and with phones ranging from an average of €75 to €349, these are clearly phones designed with budget-focused shoppers in mind.

One other noteworthy thing about these six new Nokia phones — HMD's introducing a new naming scheme, adding letters to the mix. The phones are being released as part of the new Nokia X, G and C series of devices. And while the letters themselves may not be very evocative, at least it distinguishes the devices more clearly than the current reliance on numbers, where shoppers were expected to discern the difference between a Nokia 5.3 and a Nokia 5.4.

Here's what we know about the latest Nokia devices that will be coming to the U.S. later this year.

Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 specs and features

The "X" in Nokia's X series is meant to evoke "extra," as it's at the upper range of these budget devices from HMD Global. The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 offer the best support of these six new phones — three years of Android updates in addition to monthly security updates.

Nokia X10 Nokia X20 Screen size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches CPU Snapdragon 480 Snapdragon 480 RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB Rear cameras 48MP main; 5MP ultrawide; macro; depth 64MP main; 5MP ultrawide; macro; depth Front camera 8MP 32MP Battery size 4,470 mAh 4,470 mAh Size/Weight 6.7 x 3.1 x 0.36 inches, 7.4 ounces 6.7 x 3.1 x 0.36 inches, 7.76 ounces

A 4,470 mAh battery powers both Nokia X models, which feature 6.67-inch screens. That should provide up to two days of battery life under normal usage, according to HMD Global.

You'll also find a Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip powering both the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. That chipset includes 5G compatibility, and with prices at around €309 for the X10 and €349 for the X20, the ranks of affordable 5G phones are about to grow.

Nokia X20 (Image credit: HMD Global)

The main area in which the two X series phones differ is the camera. The X20 has the more powerful main lens at 64MP to the X10's 48MP camera. Otherwise, both phones have a 5MP ultrawide shooter, augmented by depth and macro sensors. The X20 also supports a multicamera mode that lets you shoot video from different angles at the same time.

The Nokia X20 arrives in May, available in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue color options. The X10 starts shipping a month later and will come in Frost and Snow.

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 specs and features

HMD Global sees the G Series as having a broader appeal, and the prices of the Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 certainly reflect that. The former phone will cost around €159 while the G10 sells for €139.

The story here is a bigger battery than the X Series. A 5050 mAh power pack keeps both the G20 and G10 humming along for up to three days of use, HMD Global says.

Nokia G10 Nokia G20 Screen size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches CPU Mediatek G35 Mediatek G35 RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB 64GB/128GB Rear cameras 13MP main; macro; depth 48MP main; 5MP ultrawide; macro; depth Front camera 8MP 8MP Battery size 5,050 mAh 5,050 mAh Size/Weight 6.5 x 3 x 0.36 inches, 6.84 ounces 6.5 x 3 x 0.36 inches, 6.95 ounces

The Nokia G20 has the more impressive camera setup of the two phones, with a 48MP main lens and 5MP ultrawide shooter along with macro and depth sensors. The G10 makes do with a 13MP rear camera augmented by a dedicated macro lens and depth sensor.

Otherwise, the two phones are largely the same, with a MediaTek G25 running the show and a 6.5-inch HD+ display providing the screen real estate. Like the X series phones, the G20 and G10 debut with Android 11, but you'll get two years of software updates here; monthly security updates continue for three years.

Nokia C20 (Image credit: HMD Global)

The Nokia G20 arrives in May, offering Night and Glacier color options. The G10 ships a month earlier, also with a Night option but adding Dusk to the mix.

Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 specs and features

Expect sub-$100 prices with these Nokia C phones, which Nokia sees as ideal for people upgrading from feature phones. The Nokia C20 costs €89 and ships in June, while the €75 Nokia C10 shows up this month.

Nokia C10 Nokia C20 Screen size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches CPU Unisoc SC7331e SC9863a RAM 1GB/2GB 1GB/2GB Storage 16GB/32GB 16GB/32GB Rear cameras 5MP 5MP Front camera 5MP 5MP Battery size 3,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Size/Weight 6.7 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, 6.74 ounces 6.7 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, 6.74 ounces

Expect all-day battery life from a removable 3,000 mAh battery. The phones ship with the slimmed down Go edition of Android 11 and two years of quarterly security updates.