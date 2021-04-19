Fitbit Luxe is a $149 fitness tracker disguised as jewelry

Fitbit Luxe specs Price: $149.95

Colors: Gold, platinum, graphie

Display: Color touchscreen

Battery life: 5 days

GPS: No

The $149 Fitbit Luxe is looking to make fitness tracking a fashion statement. While we've seen smartwatches offer lifestyle models as alternatives to their sporty counterparts, this could be the first Fitbit activity band that brings a jewelry-like feel to your wrist.

At a glance, the Fitbit Luxe looks similar to the $99 Fitbit Inspire 2 with a round and elongated display. But the Luxe introduces some evaluated design elements with a color touchscreen and stainless steel casing with metallic finishes.

And it just slightly trades style for function. Although you won't find GPS or voice assistants like you might on many of the best Fitbits, the Luxe has Fitbit's Activity Zone Minutes, sleep tracking, stress management tools and up to 5 days of battery life. You'll also get a free trial of Fitbit Premium, the company's advanced health monitoring service.

Here's everything else you'll want to know about Fitbit Luxe, and how we think it might stack up against the best fitness trackers when it come out.

The exact Fitbit Luxe release date hasn't been announced yet. Fitbit says the fitness tracker will arrive this spring, which means it could hit stores anytime between now and June.

In select retail locations, Fitbit will offer a virtual try-on experience. You'll be able to scan a QR code to preview how Luxe looks on your wrist through your smartphone's camera.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Luxe price

The Fitbit Luxe price is the same for every finish: $149.95. That includes the price of classic silicone straps. You'll pay more for Fitbit's in-brand higher fashion straps. You'll also have the option for the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition, which comes with a link bracelet from jewelry brand gorjana and costs $199.95.

A neat freebie of Fitbit Luxe is a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, which normally costs $9.99 per month. Fitbit Premium offers more advanced personal insights and health programs, plus an extended view of your body metrics over time.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best Fitbit deals for savings on the brand's services and products.

Fitbit Luxe design

While Fitbit's squircle smartwatches have grown more fashionable, providing metal finishes wapping physical buttons for flush touch controls, the brand's fitness trackers have held onto an athletic aesthetic. The Fitbit Charge 4, for example, doesn't look like something you'd want to wear to a nice occasion.

Enter Fitbit Luxe in its gold, platinum and graphite casing. In maintaining the oblong display shape, the brand is clearly going for versatility. The color touchscreen display seems large enough to show you all the metrics you'd want to see mid-workout, but from a side view it might be mistaken for jewelry.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

That's all but guaranteed when it's paired with one of the many fashion straps. Fitbit is particularly proud of all the band options launching with Luxe, including leather double-wrap and woven stainless-steel mesh styles. The company also partnered with jewelry maker gorjana to create a high-fashion chain band, exclusive to the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition.

Fitbit Luxe features

First and foremost, Fitbit Luxe is a fitness tracker. It counts your steps, monitors your heart rate and tells you how many calories you burned in a workout. It also has Fitbit's proprietary Active Zone Minutes feature, which monitors the time you spend in the fat burn, cardio or peak heart-rate zones while exercising. Your goal is to earn the AHA’s and WHO’s recommended 150 Active Zone Minutes each week.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Luxe has the company's sleep tracking tools, too. When you wear it to bed, it should be able to sense how well (or not) you're resting. With Fitbit Premium, you'll unlock more sleep insights and actionable data.

Beyond physical health, mental health is top of mind for many, so Fitbit opened the stress management score tool for all users. Previously, only Premium subscribers could follow guided relaxation sessions, log their mood and see how stress is impacting their body. The Fitbit Luxe doesn't have an electrodermal activity (EDA) temperature sensor for reading your body’s response to stress like the Fitbit Sense, though.

As for productivity features, the Fitbit Luxe offers notifications previews, stopwatches, alarms and more. It also can fast pair with an Android device, though the activity tracker is compatible with iOS devices as well.

Fitbit Luxe battery life

The Fitbit Luxe battery life is estimated to last 5 days. That's a bit short compared to Fitbit's other fitness trackers. As the longest-lasting Fitbit, the Inspire 2 lasts for 10 days. The Charge 4 lasts up to 7 days, or 5 hours with continuous GPS, while the Versa 3 gets 6 days or 12 hours with continuous GPS.

Fitbit Luxe outlook

Fitbit isn't the only company that's looked to cater to the fashion-minded recently. The $199 Garmin Lily is a fashionable, midrange smartwatch that features a patterned lens. It, too, looks more like jewelry than tech.

That said, Fitbit is sticking to its activity band roots by maintaining the oblong fitness tracker shape. Will this undermine the company's attempt to make a wearable worth keeping on for fancy occasions? The partnership with gorjana certainly helps, but we'll need to test out the Luxe ourselves to see if it's as sophisticated as its name suggests.