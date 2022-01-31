Big Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 reveal coming this year to celebrate 25th anniversary

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the best games of 2020, and its Intergrade expansion was one of the best games of 2021. The only issue is that the story left off on a cliffhanger, and details on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 (catchier title hopefully forthcoming) are still scarce. However, thanks to the game’s producer, we now know that the FF7R sequel will get a big reveal sometime before the end of the year.

Information comes from VGC, which provided a reader translation of FF7R producer Yoshinori Kitase’s recent comments. Square Enix is currently celebrating the original Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary. Kitase, who directed the original and produced the remake, believes that the company should have something more substantive to share about Part 2 within the next few months.

"With regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Part 2] … there will be more information … this year if we can," he said. "We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information."

To be clear, this isn’t an absolute guarantee that we’ll get Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 details soon. The ongoing public health crisis has delayed an awful lot of games and game announcements, and Square Enix has had to grapple with this issue just as much as any other developer. However, it would seem odd to let FF7’s 25th anniversary come and go without some substantive news on the next Remake installment. Kitase, at least, seems to believe that a big reveal is feasible.

Unfortunately, there’s not much to say about FF7R Part 2 until that happens. We know that the game is in the works, and we know that it will pick up where FF7R and Intergrade left off. We also know, based on story details in the first game, that the story probably won’t go exactly where it did last time. Some important details have already changed, and the reason why they’re doing so seems to be a plot point in and of itself. If you haven’t played the original FF7, you may want to, as it seems it will be key to understanding the intricacies of FF7R Part 2’s plot.

Tom’s Guide will have more information on this title as it becomes available. But on the bright side, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer.