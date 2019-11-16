Every 2019 MacBook Air is $200 off today only

Update Nov. 16: Amazon is matching Best Buy with a few Black Friday laptop deals of its own. Amazon currently has the MacBook Air 128GB on sale for $899.99 and the MacBook Air 256GB on sale for $1,099.99.

No weekend in November is complete without a Black Friday doorbuster deal. Today's noteworthy sale comes courtesy of Best Buy, which is offering one of the best Apple deals of the month.

Today only, Best Buy is taking $200 off every 2019 MacBook Air laptop. After discount, you can get the MacBook Air (128GB) for just $899.99. That's the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've seen from any retailer.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): $200 off all configs @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air is an excellent everyday laptop for Mac fans. It sports a True Tone LCD, 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, and 128GB SSD. Best Buy is taking $200 off all configs today only. It's tied as the best MacBook Air sale ever.View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Air is a solid laptop for students, business users, or anyone who prefers macOS over Windows. As we noted in our Apple MacBook Air review, Apple's least expensive laptop has a sleek aluminum chassis, a crisp Retina display, and surprisingly powerful speakers.

The base model sports an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, we recommend you spend the extra bucks on the step-up model, which offers 256GB of storage. (It's on sale for $1,099.99, which is $200 off).

We wish its CPU had a little more kick — you get a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU — but it's more than adequate for light/everyday work. Besides, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Best Buy should you need the extra horsepower.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.