Dell G5 Desktop Is the Budget Gaming PC to Beat

Dell's G-Series line is expanding outside of the realm of laptops and making its way into its first gaming desktop. Meet the Dell G5 Desktop, a spiritual successor to the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop.

This beasty is launching August 21 and will be available starting at $749.

Dell G5 Desktop price and specs

Dell G5 Desktop Starting Price $749 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-9900K GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD Ports 5 USB 3.1, 1 USB Type-C, 4 USB 2.0, RJ45, headphone jack, microphone jack, center/subwoofer LFE surround port, side L/R surround port, front L/R surround port, DVI/DP/HDMI ports based on graphics card Size 14.45 x 6.65 x 12.12 inches Weight 16.7 pounds

Starting at $749, the Dell G5 Desktop will come outfitted with an Intel Core i3-9100 processor, an AMD Radeon RX560X with 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. Maxed out, you can get this baby with a Core i9-9900K CPU, an RTX 2080 with 8GB of VRAM, 64GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2TB HDD.

The best part about starting with a lower end model is that Dell gives you the ability to upgrade your system. To that end, the company as made the system easily accessible via two thumb screws. And if you want to see what's inside your system all the time, you can shell out a little extra to get a clear side door.

You also get the choice between a 360W or 460W power supply, and either a 65W or 95W CPU cooler. In terms of storage, you get one M.2 slot and two 2.5-inch slots that you can expand upon later.

(Image credit: Future)

So why go with the Dell G5 Desktop instead of building a PC with your own custom tower? Well, the G5's tower is sleek and compact, at 16.7 pounds and 14.45 x 6.65 x 12.12 inches. But it also features an intricate design on the front end with perforations designed to increase airflow. The only downside is that the G5 is limited to blue LED lighting on its front panel. And the Abyss Dull Grey paint job feels too standard.

Dell's motherboard features a ton of ports, including five USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type-C port, four USB 2.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a headphone jack, a microphone jack, a center/subwoofer LFE surround port, a side L/R surround port, a front L/R surround port and DVI/DP/HDMI ports based on the graphics card.

(Image credit: Future)

Like the rest of the G-Series, the Dell G5 Desktop is also going to be shipped out with Alienware Command Center, which means you can customize lighting, audio and performance profiles for specific games all in one place.

We're pretty excited to get our hands on the Dell G5 Desktop and see how it holds up against our tests. Stay tuned for the full review and benchmarks.