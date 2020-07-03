Dell 4th of July sale: Save on XPS, Alienware, more

From laptops to QLED TVs, Dell's 4th of July sale is live and packs discounts on some of our favorite tech.

So far, our favorite deal is a small one, but a noteable one. For a limited time, Dell has its new XPS 13 (2020) on sale for $1,049.99. That's $50 off and one of the best 4th of July sales we've seen because this Editor's Choice laptop is our pick as the best laptop you can buy right now. Other notable discounts in Dell's 4th of July sale are listed below.

Best Dell 4th of July sales

Dell 21.5-inch 1080p LCD: was $159 now $99 @ Dell

Need a new monitor for your home office? The Dell SE2219H packs all the requisites including 1080p resolution, IPS panel, and both HDM/VGA connectivity. It's $60 off and at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Dell 27-inch 1080p LCD: was $269 now $179 @ Dell

The Dell SE2719HR is a mainstream monitor with a budget friendly price tag. It's our overall best monitor pick for everyday use. An adjustable stand lets you set the angle to your comfort and liking, while the bezels around the display are surprisingly slim. It sports a 27-inch 1080p IPS LCD and HDMI/VGA connectivity. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch 1080p LCD: was $509 now $359 @ Dell

The AW2521HFL is a top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1ms response time, and it's both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. It's $150 off. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Dell

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time Black Friday price low, which makes them a terrific 4th of July buy. View Deal

Dell Inspiron laptops: 25% off from $272 @ Dell

Dell's Inspiron laptops have long been the company's flagship affordable laptops. The Dell 4th of July sale knocks prices down to as low as $272. View Deal

Inspiron 15 3000 w/ $100 GC: was $618 now $529 @ Dell

It may seem like a bargain bin laptop, but the Inspiron 15 3000 is perfect for users who need everyday power at an affordable price. We like this deal because the model on sale packs a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Plus, it comes with a $100 Dell eGift card and a 2-year warranty. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $899 now $813 @ Dell

If the 2020 model is too pricey for your budget, Dell has its 2019 XPS 13 on sale for $813.39 via coupon "50OFF699". That's one of the best XPS prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2020): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (9300) is Dell's 2020 version of its award-wining XPS 13. The Editor's Choice laptop refines the best laptop you can buy with an even more immersive display and speedy 10th Gen Intel CPU. It sports a 13.4-inch 1080p LCD, 1GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal