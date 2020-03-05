Coronavirus checklist: What to buy to keep yourself safe

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, more people may be put under home quarantine. Meanwhile, non-infected people may want to work from home or self quarantine, especially those living in infected communities.

Although the coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach pandemic levels, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends storing a two-week supply of water, food, and other essentials.

"Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins," reads the DHS guidlines.

Even if the coronavirus outbreak doesn't reach pandemic levels, it's always a good idea to have a well-stocked emergency kit should you ever need it. Here's a coronavirus checklist with products recommended by the DHS.

Other emergency items to have in stock