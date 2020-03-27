Cheap laptop deal sees HP 15t slashed to $549

Cheap laptop deals tend to become obsolete in less than a year's time. However, when you're in a crunch — a cheap laptop might be all you can afford. Fortunately, HP has an inexpensive laptop sale that's as futureproof as they get.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Laptop 15t on sale for $549.99. That's $240 off and the best price we could find for this laptop. It's especially noteworthy for its above-average spec sheet.

HP Laptop 15t: was $789 now $549 @ HP

The HP 15t features a 1GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. During the checkout process, make sure to opt for the "16GB Intel Optane memory" for free. That's an extra savings of $40.

It's worth calling out that the 15.6-inch LCD tops out at a 1366 x 768 resolution. However, we recommend spending an extra $60 to upgrade the LCD to 1080p. After the upgrade, you'll pay $609.99, which is still $180 off and a solid deal on such a well-equipped laptop.

HP's cheap laptop sale won't last long, so make sure to grab this offer while you can.