Black Friday sale knocks up to $65 off all Portal smart displays

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking for a safe way to keep in touch with friends and family, Facebook's entire line of Portal smart displays are currently on sale. Even better, these Black Friday deals are the lowest prices of the year for these devices.

Currently, Facebook is taking up to $65 off all Portal devices. After discount, prices start at just $65 for the Portal Mini. That's the cheapest starting price we've seen for any Portal device and $14 cheaper than its previous sale price. These are the cheapest Portal deals we've seen all year.

Portal Mini: was $129 now $65 @ Portal

The Portal Mini is a smart display that lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports an 8-inch screen, built-in Alexa, and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom.View Deal

Portal 10" Smart Display: was $179 now $129 @ Portal

This 10-inch smart display lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports built-in Alexa and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. View Deal

Portal TV: was $149 now $129 @ Oculus

The Portal TV lets you make vide calls using the biggest screen in your house — your TV. The included smart camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action and widens to keep everyone in view. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Portal Plus: was $279 now $229 @ Oculus

The Portal Plus packs all of the features found in the smaller Portal screens, but adds a massive 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and full-range drivers and a 4-inch woofer. View Deal

Portal is the social network's smart display, which can be placed anywhere in your home to make video calls. There are various different screen sizes ranging from the 8-inch Portal Mini to the 15.6-inch Portal Plus. All of them feature Alexa built in, so in addition to making video calls, you can also use your Portal smart display to listen to your favorite playlist, watch the news, get local weather, or more.

In our Portal review, we were impressed by the device's excellent video and sound quality. We also like how the Portal's Smart Camera intuitively follows you in a room, whereas its Smart Sound feature enhances the voice of whoever is talking.

If you're concerned about security, Facebook assures us that Portal doesn't track individual faces, nor does it record or use the content of your calls.

These Portal deals are valid through November 9 at 2:59am ET.