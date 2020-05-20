Best Buy Memorial Day sales 2020: TVs, laptops, appliances and more

Memorial Day Best Buy sales tend to be among the best you'll find. The retailer, which sells everything from Instant Pots to 4K TVs, is renowned for offering Memorial Day sales that take from 40% to 75% off select items.

However, this Memorial Day is different in that most consumers are setting strict budgets. So we're listing the very best Memorial Day Best Buy sales — from deals on kitchen appliances to cheap 4KTVs, here's what we're recommending you check out as you shop from home.

4K TVs

Smart TV sale: from $229 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a variety of smart TVs on sale from $229. This Memorial Day TV sale includes models by Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. It also includes high-end QLED TVs, which are up to $500 off. View Deal

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

Want a big-screen TV that won't cost you a bundle? During the 1-day Best Buy sale, the retailer is offering this 50-inch 4K Android TV for just $269.99. It was a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and DTS Studio Sound support. View Deal

Sony 55" X800H 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

This 55-inch Sony TV uses Android's OS as its platform. It offers HDR and Dolby Vision support as well as a 240Hz refresh rate, which allows for smooth, jutter-free action scenes. View Deal

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $469 now $449 @ Best Buy

Besides its stunning 4K resolution, the TCL 4 series 4K TV offers loads of smart features, HDR support, and Roku's amazing interface. This is one of the least-expensive 65-inch TVs you'll find that's worth buying. View Deal

Laptops & Tablets

Laptop deals: under $500 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking discounting a wide variety of laptpops during its current sale. After discount, laptops start at just $299.99. The sale includes discounts on Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more.View Deal

10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Kitchen appliances

Keurig K50 Coffee Maker: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K50 is a single-serve coffee maker that takes up minimal counter space. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir. This Memorial Day sale takes $40 off.View Deal

Microwave sales: up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $70 off select microwaves during its early Memorial Day sale. After discount, microwaves start as low as $59. The sale includes brands from Insignia, GE, Sharp, Farberware, and more. View Deal

Pressure cooker sale:up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing up to $70 off a wide selection of pressure cookers. The sale includes discounts on brands like Ninja, Instant Pot, Cock-Pot, and more.View Deal

Air Fryer sales: up to $80 off @ Best Buy

Time for healthier French fries! One of our favorite Memorial Day sales at Best Buy takes up to $80 off air fryers from Ninja, Philips, Bella, and more. View Deal

Anova Precision Cooker: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Sous vide (French for "under vacuum") is a cooking technique that uses precise temperatures to cook meat, poultry, or fish with consistent, restaurant-quality results. This sous vide is one of our favorites and it's $50 off. View Deal

Smart Home

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now on sale for only $29.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $99.99. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs, the Chromecast and other smart home devices. It's now on sale for just $39.99. View Deal

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $35 @ Best Buy

This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub features Google assistant so you can make calls or pull up recipes hands free. For a limited time, it's $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Home appliances

Dyson V7 Cord-Free Vacuum: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Dyson V7 Fluffy cordless vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head to remove debris while simultaneously dusting. It offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free run time. The V7 is now $50 off and the least-expensive vacuum in Dyson's sale. View Deal

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 can deep clean your carpets and hard floors. Its filtration system traps bacteria and allergens inside the machine and its signature "ball" makes it easy to maneuver. It's $100 off. View Deal

Dyson Airwrap Styler: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Airwrap Styler is designed to smooth and control frizz-prone hair. It comes with 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch barrels to create curls and bounce. Rarely on sale, it's now $100 off. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal