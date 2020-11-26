Best Buy deal knocks $60 off Ring Video Doorbell 3

Ringdoor video doorbell Black Friday deals are all the rage this year, and here’s another to add to the pile.
Right now, Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for just $139.99. That’s $60 off on a product that we know is good, because Ring Video Doorbells feature heavily in our list of the best video doorbells. So if you take advantage of one of the top Black Friday deals we’ve spotted today, it certainly won’t disappoint.
Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $139 @Best Buy
With $60 off at Best Buy, Ring's ever popular video doorbell can be either hardwired or run on battery. It includes four interchangeable face plates, so it should blend in nicely with the look of your house. View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3 w/ Echo Show 5: was $289 now $149 @Amazon
Make your home smart and save $140 while you do it, with this excellent bundle deal. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 allows you to see who's waiting at your front door, and the Echo Show 5 will pull this up on screen, and you get all the other great Alexa features. It's a match made in heaven. View Deal
You get everything you might expect from a next-gen video doorbell, including the ability to see, hear and speak to whoever is at your door. But where the Ring Video Doorbell 3 really comes into its own is with its versatility - if you've got a power source handy at your door it can be hardwired in, and if you haven't, then save money on an electrician and simply use the rechargeable battery pack that it comes with as well.
And as it works really well with Alexa, you might like to check out all the Amazon Black Friday deals too.
