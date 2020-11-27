Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020: TVs, PS5, laptops and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals are slashing prices on everything from TVs and headphones to smart home gadgets and kitchen appliances.

Best Buy kicked off its Black Friday deals early with incredible discounts, like the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $899 (that's the best OLED TV deal of all time). The retailer has also rolled out TV deals on Samsung, Sony and TCL 4K TVs that you won't want to miss.

Looking for where to buy PS5? Best Buy may have more stock of the new gaming console on Black Friday, though don't expect deals. You can find big discounts on games and gaming accessories, though.

Outside of tech, you'll also find Best Buy Black Friday sales on name brands like Dyson, Instant Pot and Roomba.

And more Best Buy Black Friday deals will be released in the coming days, with Cyber Monday deals right after, so be sure to check back for more sales and discounts.

Top 5 Best Buy Black Friday deals

Top deals

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.

This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy

TV deals

Hisense 65" 4K Smart TV: was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy

Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: was $1,399, now $999 @ Best Buy

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual X

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799, now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999, now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: was $449, now $289 @ Best Buy

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $449, now $279 @ Best Buy

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429, now $279 @ Best Buy

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349, now $229 @ Best Buy

Westinghouse 50" TV: was $299, now $199 @ Best Buy

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: was $149, now $79 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179, now $119 @ Best Buy

LG 65" 4K TV: was $549, now $499 @ Best Buy

Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79, now $59 @ Best Buy

Laptop deals

MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ BestBuy

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14": was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. Save a huge $140 on this laptop. It features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Laptop: was $1,499, now $999 @ Best Buy

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499, now $1,199 at Best Buy

Surface Laptop 3: was $999, now $799 @ Best Buy

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-inch: was $949, now $769 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air package: was $1,219, now $974 @ Best Buy

Tablet deals

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/LTE): was $459 now $259 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price, and you can get the same savings on the 128GB iPad too.View Deal

The tablet's 9.6" display (1280 x 800 resolution) is large enough to watch movies and small enough to take on the go. The Galaxy Tab E has a fast quad-core processor, 16GB of internal storage and 5.0MP rear-facing and 2.0MP front-facing cameras.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy

Gaming deals

Pokémon Sword and Shield - was $60, now $40 @ Best Buy

Gears 5: was $40 now $4.99 @ Best Buy

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: was $30 now $12.99 @ Best Buy

PS5 HD Camera: $59.99 @ Best Buy

Streaming deals

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Smart home deals

Echo Dot: was $39, now $18 @ Best Buy

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at just $29. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot—and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current, and comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49, now $24 @ Best Buy

Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone. View Deal

Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199, now $99 @ Best Buy

JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth Headphones: was $119, now $49 @ Best Buy

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished): was $249 now $186 @ Best Buy

BeatsX Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy

Smartwatch deals

Garmin Instinct was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Ace 2: was $69, now $49 @ Best Buy

Audio and speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.

This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.

Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4ch Soundbar: was $1,799, now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar: was $1,299, now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Appliance deals

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599, now $399 @ Best Buy

Ninja Foodi: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $229, now $160 @ Best Buy

AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: was $179, now $99 @ Best Buy

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199, now $99 @ Best Buy

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99, now $59 @ Best Buy

Insignia Pressure Cooker: was $59, now $29 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's house brand pressure cooker has a 6-quart capacity—large enough for most families—a large LCD panel, and presets for a variety of cooking functions: rice, soup, meat, poultry, vegetables, and more. It comes with a measuring cup, rice ladle, a soup ladle, and an instruction booklet. This deal cuts the price by 50%.

Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $1,979, now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Samsung's attractive slide-in gas range has a large 6.0-cubic foot capacity, knobs that light up blue when the burners are on, and a Smart Dial that simplifies oven controls. Other features include an Air Fry setting, Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a super-powerful 22,000 BTU burner for getting things hot in a flash. This Black Friday deal knocks $480 off its price.

Scooter deals

Bird One Electric Scooter: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP was $749, now $549 @ Best Buy

Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboard: was $199, now $119 @ Best Buy

Toy deals

Lego Star Wars D-O: was $69 now $58 @ BestBuy

Lego Iron Man Helmet: was $59 now $48 @ BestBuy

