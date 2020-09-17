Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream: How to watch the Bundesliga season opener

Bayern Munich vs Schalke start time Bayern Munich vs Schalke starts at 2:30 p.m. Eastern / 7:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. Pacific, tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 18). It's on ESPN Plus and other channels.

The German football season returns with Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams tomorrow (Sept. 18). And this season opener has it all, or at least the team likely to take it all: perennial champs Bayern Munich, who have taken the last eight titles.

It's almost unfair, right? Well, things are staying status quo for Bayern, as new signee Leroy Sane (Forward) looks to keep the side's offense impeccable. Adding Sane to the flock, which includes Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller? I'd hate to be on the other side of the field.

Oh, and to make this game even more special, 7,500 fans will be allowed into the Allianz Arena to cheer on Bayern as they seek continued dominance.

But speaking of across the side of the field, it's not impossible to think of Schalke pulling an upset. Rabbi Matondo (Forward) and attacker Sead Ibisevic could team up to rain on those thousands of fans day.

Even if all of this English about German football sounds like Greek to you, you too can live stream Bayern Munich vs Schalke, and watch what it's like to be a fan in a stadium for a sporting event.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams in the US

Americans can catch tomorrow's Bundesliga match on ESPN Plus, as well as ESPN itself (if you haven't cut the cord yet). a Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream on FS1. And fortunately, FS1 is widely available, on many of the live TV streaming services we recommend.

Those start with the affordable and customizable Sling TV, where you'll want the Blue package to get FS1. Hulu with Live TV is also a solid option, as it packs exclusive originals. Sports fans will probably want to know about FuboTV, which has more sports than you could ever need.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

Starting at $30 for the first month, with a 3-day free trial, Sling TV's Orange package has ESPN, and is is one of the most affordable live TV streaming options. Other major channels included are AMC, Comedy Central and Food Network.View Deal

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams in the UK

This is easy. BT Sport is the home of all the Bundesliga games (or fixtures as they're called). BT Broadband customers get BT Sports here as a £10.00 per month upgrade.

You could also buy a monthly BT Sports pass for £25.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams in Canada

Our friends in the great white north can tune into the subscription TV channel Sportsnet to watch Bundesliga games. Don't have that option? The Sportsnet Now service will stream all the Bundesliga matches live across Canada in beautiful HD.

It's not free, though, and you'll need the SN Now+ package for this game. It's CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial or CA$27.99 per month, for those ready for the long haul.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live streams in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for getting beIN Sports, the only channel with the Bundesliga action. The best value offer is to get beIN as a part of the Kayo Sports 2 week free trial, as you also get Fox Sports and ESPN channels. That costs $24.99 per month, and is great if your normal streaming service doesn't have those other networks.

Of course, beIN Sports can be purchased separately for $19.99 per month, and they also have a free 2-week trial.