The iPhone just got a super secure new browser

Renowned antivirus firm Avast has launched an iOS version of its popular Secure Browser app and a new sync browsing feature in its latest update.

The biggest change to Avast Secure Browser is that it’s finally available on iOS, alongside Windows, Mac, and Android devices. Like the Android antivirus version, the Avast Secure Browser iOS app uses AES-256 encryption and TLS/SSL cryptography to ensure third-parties can’t compromise personal data.

The iOS app also features a built-in VPN to encrypt data, a media vault for securely storing downloads, an anti-tracking solution to stop third parties from tracking a user’s internet browsing habits, an advertisement blocker, and a range of different browsing modes.

As well as bringing Avast Secure Browser to iOS, the firm has also introduced a feature that allows users to sync their web history and bookmarks on all their devices.

This feature can be used on computers, smartphones, and tablets and, thanks to the use of end-to-end encryption, user data will always be protected when it’s being synced across these devices.

Avast availability

Avast Secure Browser can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch models that use iOS 13.0 or higher. The firm said the free version comes with access to its built-in iPhone VPN.

But if users choose to upgrade to the pro version, they can access over 30 VPN locations and enjoy VPN protection on all their devices. Avast Secure Browser for iOS can be downloaded here .

Scott Curtiss, vice president and general manager of Avast Secure Browser, said: “Since launching Avast Secure Browser for Windows, our goal has been a multi-platform offering with built-in, centralized privacy tools and a syncing option that makes the concept of private and secure browsing approachable for users.

“Over the past year, we’ve introduced Avast Secure Browser for Android and now iOS to become a powerful multi-platform player with over 35 million monthly active users across all platforms. Moving forward, our intent is to build on this momentum and utilize Avast’s expertise to integrate intuitive consumer friendly security and privacy services that go beyond the offerings of other household browsers.”