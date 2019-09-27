Act Fast: LG's OLED TV Hits Lowest Price Ever

Walmart is getting a jump start on its Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering one of the best TV deals we've seen this year.

For a limited time, Walmart has the LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $999.95. That's tied as the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. By comparison, Target has the same TV on sale for $1,399.99.

LG B8 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $999.95 @ Walmart

The 55-inch LG B8 OLED TV is the least-expensive OLED TV we've seen this year. It supports multiple HDR formats and comes with LG's ThinQ AI. View Deal

Let's be clear: A $999 OLED TV is very rare. In the lead up to Prime Day, B&H Photo offered a 55-inch LG C7C OLED for $999. But outside of that deal, we've never seen a new OLED TV sell for that low.

To be fair, this is a 2018 model. However, it packs everything you'd want from a current-gen TV. It supports three flavors of HDR content including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It also supports Dolby Atmos, so you're getting above-average audio from the TV's built-in speakers.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific model, we've been generally pleased with the LG OLED TVs we have reviewed. We've especially been impressed with LG's ThinQ AI, which is baked into the B8. The technology blends LG's proprietary content search and Google Assistant for some of the best voice interaction we've seen. ThinkQ AI can also be used to control smart home devices.

We expect to see some killer Black Friday Walmart deals this holiday season and today's OLED deal is a sign that a sub-$999 OLED TV may not be too far off.