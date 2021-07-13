Knowing how to screenshot on iPad is one of the most basic functions of Apple's tablets, but it's one that's not made very clear to new users. Fortunately, we can take you through the process a step at a time so you can quickly capture something on screen for future reference, or to send it on to a friend.

The only real complication to this process is what kind of iPad you're using. Most iPads feature a round home button below the screen, but some of the newer, more expensive models don't. The way you take a screenshot differs between these two groups, so check you're following the correct steps below for the type of iPad you're using.

Without further ado, here's how to take screenshots on iPads with home buttons, iPads without home buttons, and on stylus-compatible iPads using a stylus or Apple Pencil.

How to screenshot on iPad with a home button

This is the method to follow if your iPad has a home button at the bottom of the display. This includes most older iPads, and the current basic iPad and iPad mini.

1. Locate the power button and the home button. You'll find the power key on the top edge of your iPad, while the home button is the round key below the screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. When you want to capture your screen, press the power button and home button at the same time.

3. Your screenshot will pop up in the bottom left corner. If you don't want to make changes, simply wait for it to disappear, which it will do after a few moments. You can find it in the Photos app, in the Screenshots album.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. If you do want to make changes, tap the preview to open an editing screen. When you're finished making changes, tap "Done" in the top left corner, then select whether to save the screenshot in Photos or Files.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. The iPad has now saved the screenshot. If you chose to save in Photos, it will be in the Screenshots album as above. If you chose to save it in Files, it'll instead be found in whichever folder you chose on the selection screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to screenshot on iPad without a home button

If you use a newer iPad Pro (one made since 2018) or the latest iPad Air (2020), here is the method you need to follow instead.

1. Find the power button and the volume up button. With your iPad facing upwards, the power button is on the right side of the top edge, with the volume keys at the top of the right side.

N.B. this iPad Pro is oriented horizontally rather than vertically (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. With the screen you want to capture displaying, press the power button and volume up button at the same time.

3. To find or edit your screenshot, follow steps 3 to 5 above.

How to screenshot on iPad with a stylus or Apple Pencil

If your iPad is stylus-compatible (check Apple's compatibility page if you don't know), there's an alternative screenshot method if you are using a stylus, such as an Apple Pencil.

1. With the thing you want to capture on-screen, swipe your stylus from the bottom left or bottom right corner of the screen to the center.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Your screenshot thumbnail will pop up in the corner of the screen. It will disappear in a few moments, but tap it to enter Markup mode and annotate the screenshot before saving. Tap "Done" once you're finished to save the edited version.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. As before, you'll find your screenshot in the Screenshots album in the Photos app by default. Otherwise it will be found in whichever folder in Files you selected from the Markup screen.

