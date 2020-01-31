How to make a phone call using the Apple Watch

Using a watch to make calls is no longer a thing of Dick Tracy comic strips. The Apple Watch brings all of your contacts to the small screen, making it almost as easy to call loved ones on your wrist as it is on your smartphone. The Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 with LTE connectivity even gives you the freedom to make calls without an iPhone. (You'll also need a separate data plan for those models.) Either with cellular or without, there are several easy ways to call loved ones from your Apple Watch.

Option 1: Lift the Apple Watch toward your mouth.

2. Say "Hey Siri, call (person's name)."

Alternatively, you can press and hold the digital crown to activate Siri.

Option 2: Select the green, circular Phone app from your Apple Watch's home screen.

Favorites pulls up the favorite contacts you set on your iPhone, Recents displays recent callers and Contacts allows you to scroll your full list of contacts. You can also dial a number with the Keypad.



4.Tap the phone icon on the bottom left to make a call if you're given that option.

This depends on the contact information and preferences you've set on your phone.

How to adjust call volume

Once you're connected, you can adjust call volume using the slider at the top of the screen, mute yourself with the icon on the bottom right and end the call with the icon on the bottom left.

How to transfer a call from your Apple Watch to your iPhone

To hand the call off from your Apple Watch to your iPhone, tap the green bar that says "Touch to return to call" at the top of your iPhone's display.

