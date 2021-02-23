How to watch Fast and Furious movies in order online

Our guide to watching the Fast and Furious movies in order is everything you need to learn why family is most important thing in life. So, for everyone living life one quarter-mile at a time, we've got the information you need.

Like Dom Toretto, the Fast and Furious movies are somewhat hard to find. Unlike the Marvel and Star Wars films, many of the F&F films aren't included with the major streaming services, so you may have to buy or rent to watch. A few, though, can be found on services such as HBO Max and Peacock, and we've got the full details below.

Once you've got all the Fast and Furious movies ready to watch, you'll be able to drink in the epic timeline of these films. While they start as fun, brisk tales of illegal street racing, they've morphed into globe-trotting narratives that push our heroes to save the world (and each other).

You'll want to be caught up in time for F9: Fast & Furious 9, which is set to come out in 2021, and adds another big name to the list of drivers. Yes, just like how Fast Five added Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, F9 will add one of The Rock's biggest in-ring rivals: John Cena.

Here's everything you need to find and watch the Fast and Furious movies in order:

Fast and Furious movies in order, where to watch

So, let's start out with the Fast and Furious movies in order of their theatrical release. This is a fairly easy order to suss out, as the numbers (or puns, such as The Fate of the Furious) in each title show their order. The only slightly confusing movies are those without numbers: Tokyo Drift comes after 2 Fast 2 Furious and it's followed by Fast & Furious (the fourth movie).

The most annoying part of finding the Fast and Furious movies is that only 3 of the 9 films are on major streaming services. HBO Max has the original The Fast and the Furious movie and the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, which pairs rivals Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Peacock Premium has Fast & Furious 6. The rest have to be acquired on their own.

One note for our audiences in the UK, some of the movies have different titles over there. Fast Five is "Fast & Furious 5," Furious 7 is "Fast & Furious 7" and The Fate of the Furious is "Fast & Furious 8."

Fast and Furious movies in order of events

If you want to see the movies in the order of their events, you have to move them around ever-so-slightly.

And if you're watching for the history of the family, there's also some bonus content to watch: The Turbo-Charged Prelude and Los Bandoleros. Neither is available from traditional sources, but the former is on YouTube and the latter (directed by Vin Diesel) was posted on Vimeo by its editor.

Fast and Furious movies in order of review scores

The Fast and Furious movies are arguably review-proof, but there is a range of quality up and down the franchise. So, we've found each film's Rotten Tomatoes score, and put them in order how how the critics rate them.

As you'll see, the simpler and earlier films didn't do well with the intelligentsia, while the injection of Dwayne Johnson added some appeal to the films.

Furious 7 (2015): 82%

82% Fast Five (2011): 77%

77% Fast & Furious 6 (2013): 70%

70% Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): 67%

67% The Fate of the Furious (2017): 67%

67% The Fast and the Furious (2001): 53%

53% The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): 37%

37% 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): 36%

36% Fast & Furious (2009): 28%