Sony A6000 Black Friday deal: Camera and two lenses for $400 off

Sony's A6000 kicked off a trend of affordable, easy-to-use mirrorless cameras; though there have been several successors, the A6000 remains a quality choice for those getting into photography. For Black Friday, Sony is selling the A6000 bundled with two lenses for $598, a savings of $400 off its regular price. It's a pretty good Black Friday camera deal.

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens and 55-210mm lens was $998, now $598 at Amazon. The A6000 has a 24MP APS-C sensor, 179 autofocus points, and can shoot at up to 11 frames per second. While neither lens is particularly fast—the 16-50mm lens has minimum f/stop range of 3.5-5.6, while the 55-210mm lens is f/4.5-6.3—they should more than suffice for newbies.View Deal

Normally, the A6000 costs around $400 for the body alone. If you don't want the 50-210mm lens, you can also purchase the A6000 with the 16-50mm lens for $448, which is also a very good deal.

The Sony A6000 is on our list of the best mirrorless cameras for its ease of use as well as the quality of the photos it takes. Because it's an older model, its max video resolution is 1080p, and while its rear LCD can tilt, it lacks a touchscreen, so you can't use it for focusing or selecting menu items.

