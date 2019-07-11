Early Prime Day Deal: 30% Off All Twitch Merchandise

If you're the type of gamer that spends more time watching Twitch than actually playing games, Amazon has the perfect early Prime Day sale for you. From now until July 16, you can save 30% off all Twitch merchandise on Amazon, allowing you to display your fandom for the Amazon-owned Twitch platform at a discount.

To score the deal, simply use the code PRIME2019 at checkout. Items in the shop include hoodies, t-shirts and even onesies adorned with Twitch's iconic Glitch logo. You can also snag blankets, bags, hats, coffee mugs and socks if you want to show your purple pride everywhere you go.

This is just one of Twitch's many Prime Day activities -- Twitch Prime members can currently get exclusive in-game content for FIFA 19 and Apex Legends. When Prime Day proper starts of on July 15, Twitch will begin "Twitch Sells Out," a tongue-in-cheek, infomercial-type livestream that will have top Twitch personalities such as Ezekiel_III, GoldGlove and FemSteph hawking discounted tech and gaming products. You can catch the show at Twitch's Twitch Presents channel.

Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the latest deals as they pop up, as well as our roundup of the best Prime Day Twitch deals for the biggest gaming-specific promotions.