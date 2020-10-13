Stuck inside? Blueair air purifiers up to 35% off today only

For today only, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Amazon is selling Blueair air purifiers and fans for up to 35% off. This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. Blueair is one of our favorite brands of air-cleaning products, and the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ and the Blue Pure 411 are near the top of our list of the best air purifiers.

Now you can get either of those two models, plus four others ranging from the Blueair Pure Purifying Fan to the heavy-duty Blueair Classic 680i, with a deep discount. Today is a perfect time to make sure your indoor air is clean during the upcoming long winter months.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+: was $299 now $194 @ Amazon

This attractive air purifier is one of our absolute favorites and can handle fairly large rooms of up to 540 square feet. It's got an ionizing filter to capture very small particles, and Blueair's exclusive HEPASilent technology. It's 35% off at Amazon today.View Deal

Blueair Blue Pure 411+: was $139 now $97 @ Amazon

Very similar to one of our top picks, this air purifier is quiet and efficient, cleaning the air in room of up so 185 square feet. This midrange air purifier will clean the air in a room up to 279 square feet in size. Its activated-carbon filter will remove most odors and volatile organic compounds. It's 35% off at Amazon today. View Deal

Blueair Blue Pure 411 2-Pack: was $224 now $157 @ Amazon

Our third-most-favorite air purifier is marked down by 35% at Amazon today. The Blue Pure 411 is easy and cheap to maintain, and uses much less energy than other air purifiers. It can clean the air in rooms of up to 161 square feet. View Deal

Blueair Classic 280i: was $429 now $300 @ Amazon

This midrange air purifier will clean the air in a room up to 279 square feet in size. It's got a HEPASilent filter and can be controlled by Alexa and the Blueair mobile app, and it's 30% at Amazon for today only.View Deal

Blueair Classic 680i: was $899 now $629 @ Amazon

This high-end air purifier can handle large rooms of up 698 square feet and has electrostatic, carbon and HEPASilent filters to remove just about any kind of particle. You can control it via Wi-F i and the Blueair mobile app. It's marked down by 30% at Amazon today.View Deal

Blueair Pure Purifying Fan: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This is isn't just a fan -- it also cleans the air that moves through it, removing nearly all dust and pollen. The fan has three speeds and is remarkably quiet, and it's 33% off at Amazon today.View Deal

Air purifiers can help reduce dander, pollen and even water droplets carrying the COVID-19 virus, making them essential to keeping indoor air clean during months when it's too cold to open a window. We're seeing nationwide shortages of certain models due to high demand, so be sure to take advantage of this one-day Blueair sale.

Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon