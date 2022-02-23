Best refurbished Apple Watch deals in February 2022

Refurbished Apple Watches are a great way to score Apple's premium watches at a fraction of their cost. While you can find plenty of Apple Watch deals on any given day of the week, refurbished Apple Watches offer bigger savings if you don't require the latest features found in Apple's current flagships.

For instance, you can find refurbished deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6. These models are generally not sold by retailers. Although there are plenty of retailers offering refurbished Apple Watches, we recommend buying from known retailers such as Amazon, the Apple Store, and Best Buy.

Not only do these retailers do a great job of describing their restoration process, but they also make it easy to find warranty information, which is essential when buying any refurbished device. So we're rounding up the best refurbished Apple Watches you can buy online right now.

Refurbished Apple Watches — best deals now

Refurbished Apple Watch 4 (GPS/44mm): was $239 now $199 @ Amazon

This is an excellent refurbished Apple Watch deal for anyone who can't afford to spend too much on an Apple Watch, yet wants something other than the Series 3. Amazon states that the product looks like new, but may ship in a generic box. It includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Refurbished Apple Watch 4 (GPS/40mm): was $349 now $249 @ Apple

The Apple Watch Series 4 remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Powered by Apple's S4 CPU, it's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features like support for Apple's ECG (EKG) app. It's $100 off and comes with a one-year Apple warranty.

Refurbished Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $234 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 5 was the first Apple Watch to feature an always-on display and built-in compass. Otherwise, it supports the same features as the Apple Watch 4. Series 5 devices are near-impossible to find these days, but this one is $195 off at Amazon. It includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Refurbished Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $318 now $274 @ Amazon

The biggest difference between the Apple Watch 6 and the current Series 7 is that the latter has a display that's 20% larger and 70% brighter. Otherwise, the Series 6 is an excellent Apple Watch and significantly cheaper than the Series 7. It includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Refurb Apple Watch SE (LTE/44mm): was $359 now $309 @ Apple

This is the least expensive Apple Watch SE (44mm) we've seen with built-in cellular connectivity. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's $50 off and comes with a one-year Apple warranty.

How to shop for refurbished Apple Watches

Buying any refurbished device is an easy way to save a few bucks. However, there are a few things you should always keep in mind when buying refurbished:

Cosmetic defects: Many refurbished Apple Watches are sold in "like new" condition. However, the "like new" description may change based on retailer. As a result, we recommend you always read the condition of the Apple Watch before making any purchases. Some sites like Amazon will list the info on the product page, but you may need to poke around before you find it.

Warranty info: Refurbished Apple Watches purchased from the Apple Store are all backed by a one-year Apple warranty. In addition, you also get up to 90 days of support and the option to further protect your device with Apple Care. However, that's not always the case with refurbs sold by other retailers. So we recommend you always look for the warranty info and if possible avoid buying refurbished Apple Watches with no warranty info listed.

Return info: Buyer's remorse is real. For that reason you should know the return window for your your refurbished device. Apple, for instance, has a 14-day returns policy, whereas Amazon has a longer 90-day policy.

How much should I spend on a refurbished Apple Watch?

