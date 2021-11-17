Apple Black Friday deal: New 14-inch MacBook Pro is already $100 off

We’re already seeing a ton of great Black Friday deals to take advantage of. Laptops are a hot item right now, with many popular systems seeing steep discounts. This includes one of the newest and most sought-after Apple laptops.

Right now, B&H is having a sale on two configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro is on sale for $1,949 and the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro is $2,399. That’s a savings of $50 and $100, respectively.

As we said in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 review, this is the MacBook Pro we’ve been waiting for. Getting Apple’s latest and arguably greatest laptop at a discount is something you don’t want to miss out on.

This configuration of the Apple MacBook Pro has a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, an M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU), 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Plus, you get an HDMI port, SD Card slot and 1080p webcam, all for $50 off.

This configuration of the Apple MacBook Pro has a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 3024 x 1964 display, an M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 features amazing performance thanks to the super-fast M1 Pro chip. The processor, like the M1 chip before it, is a testament to the power of Apple silicon. The gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display is vibrant and makes images come to life.

Other highlights include epic battery life, as the MacBook Pro 14-inch lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing test. Charging is easier now, too, thanks to a convenient included MagSafe charger with a magnetic connection.

Creative pros will appreciate that Apple includes an HDMI port on this MacBook Pro along with an SD Card slot. In addition, there's 3 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. Make a lot of video calls? You'll like the sharp 1080p FaceTime camera on board, even if the webcam sits in a notch at the top of the display.

Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch is an exceptional machine for creatives. Editing movies, recording music and illustrating are all seamless experiences thanks to the M1 Pro processor.

