Amazon has massive Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday, including our favorite

Chromebooks are a great alternative to Windows or Apple laptops. They’re cheap, have long battery life and are easy to use. If this sounds good to you, then pay attention to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Chromebook deal hub, offering up to 40% off on select models .

Our favorite Chromebook is on sale, too, as the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is $100 off , the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $469 @ Amazon

The Asus Flip C434 offers a great right mix of style and performance in an affordable and flexible package. You also get a touchscreen for using Google Play apps. This Chromebook Cyber Monday deal is $100 off, making this the cheapest price yet.View Deal

Note that the $100 discount applies lower specced 4GB RAM model of the C434. The 8GB RAM version will be faster, but is only discounted by $50, from $599 to $549.

Asus’ Chromebook Flip C434 is a 2-in-1 laptop. Bending the C434 into various positions will let you use it as a normal laptop, a folded-up tablet or as a ‘tent’ or stand if you want to focus on the screen, while watching a movie or presenting a slideshow for example.

The C434, housed within a classy looking matt aluminum chassis, comes with a bright and colorful 14-inch touchscreen display with skinny bezels. There’s a backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports and one USB3 ports around the sides, making this a both practical and powerful device.