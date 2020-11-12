The best PS5 accessories to buy right now

At long last, the PS5 has finally launched to usher in a new generation of gaming. With that in mind, it's time to take a look at some of the best PS5 accessories you can find to take your powerful new console to the next level.

Sony has ensured you have everything you need to get started enjoying next-gen titles like Astro's Playroom or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales out of the box. But as new games begin coming down the pipeline, there will be plenty of additional accessories you'll need to pick up if you really want to get the most out of this powerhouse of a console.

PS5 review: The future of console gaming is here

Our guide on where to buy PS5

Our list of the best PS5 accessories runs the gamut between controllers, to cameras, and to external storage. Though there aren't that many PS5 accessories in the wild just yet, we've selected everything you can use to make the PlayStation a complete gaming and media experience. Whether you want to listen to your favorite game in peace with a reliable headset or you want an additional controller for multiplayer, there's something here to suit your needs.

Since the PlayStation 5 is very much still in its infancy, be aware that there aren't as many accessories right now as there normally may be for consoles. Keep in mind that the PS5 also works with most licensed PS4 accessories such as fight sticks, steering wheels and the DualShock 4 controller, but only for PS4 games.

What are the best PS5 accessories?

Most PS5 owners could certainly benefit from another DualSense controller, especially for multiplayer. That’s why another DualSense gamepad may be exactly what you need to pick up next, as is the charging station to go with it. That way, you can always have two DualSense controller on hand at once, with one juiced up and ready to go whenever the battery runs out of one. With its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it's integral to the entire PlayStation 5 experience, especially when played with showcase titles like Astro's Playroom.

The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a must-have to experience the PS5's 3D Audio capabilities. With plush earpads and a sturdy headband strap, it not only complements the PS5's body, but also offers a great way to enjoy your game in peace as well as become further immersed in whatever title you're playing.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset is a great alternative if you're not as concerned with matching your console or going with the officially licensed product. It's every bit as capable of delivering a high-quality aural experience, however, and offers a great alternative to anyone looking for a headset they can also use on PlayStation 4. If you want to use your new console as a media center, the new PS5 Media Remote is also worth looking into.

The best PS5 accessories you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller The best PS5 controller Size: 6.3 x 2.6 x 4.2 inches | Weight: 9.9 ounces | Connectivity: USB-C £58.99 View at 365games.co.uk

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is absolutely integral to the PS5 experience, and improves upon the previous DualShock 4 model in nearly every single way. The DualSense utilizes haptic feedback in a bid to offer physical sensations that correspond with what you're doing in-game, with dual actuators instead of rumble motors.

These can simulate a variety of actions and feel unique in comparison to what the DualShock 4 offered. Similarly, the controller's adaptive triggers offer varying levels of tension when pressed down. It can feel like drawing a bowstring back or shooting a particularly powerful gun. Plus, there's a built-in microphone and headset jack as well as a grippy texture that should feel good in any hands. While you'll get a DualSense out of the box when you buy a PS5, it's always good to have an extra controller handy for multiplayer games.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. PlayStation HD Camera The best PS5 webcam Resolution: 1080p | Key features: Automatic background removal, built-in stand £49 View at AO.com

If you plan on streaming to Twitch or YouTube directly from your PS5, this HD Camera is a must-have. This more than capable camera comes with a built-in stand that makes it look just like the PlayStation 5, with the same monochromatic color scheme, and a suite of tools that mean it's immediately compatible with the system as a piece of streaming equipment.

It comes with special background removal tools to ensure you can cut out what's around you when you stream as well, in addition to the option to broadcast via picture-in-picture with your game or to crop out or replace your background. This is the best camera prospective streamers can add to their PS5 arsenal, and makes getting set up to share gameplay a total breeze.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Pulse 3D Wireless headset The best PS5 headset for 3D audio Key features: 3D Audio | Battery life: 12 hours | Microphones: Dual hidden mics | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Mac Check Amazon

A headset can be an instrumental part of any gaming setup, and the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is looking like Sony's best one yet. This is the official PlayStation headset from Sony, which is engineered to work with the PlayStation 5's 3D Audio capabilities. Like the rest of the first crop of PS5 accessories, it looks just like the actual system.

With plush earcups and an adjustable headstrap, it's designed for long gaming sessions, equipped with hidden noise-cancelling microphones. You can adjust audio and chat settings straight from the headset, and use this attractive headset for up to 12 hours wirelessly with its rechargeable battery, and even take it to your PS4 should you need a headset that makes sense on that system as well. It can even be used with PSVR, if you so desire.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. DualSense Charging Station The best PS5 accessory for DualSense Charging capacity: 2 DualSense controllers Check Amazon

The DualSense Controller's battery lasts quite a long while as it is, but it's always good to have a way to charge up another one to have for backup, just in case. The DualSense Charging Station lets you charge up to two DualSense wireless controllers at the same time, all without having to keep them connected to the PlayStation 5.

This helps you free up USB ports from the PS5, and holds your controllers securely in one place. When you've exhausted one controller's battery, drop it into the dock, hear the click to know it's properly positioned, and then pick up the other controller for a freshly-charged controller so you can jump into your favorite game that much quicker. It's also a great option for families who need multiple controllers charged at once for multiplayer sessions.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. PS5 Media Remote Dedicated app buttons: Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube | IR transmitter: Yes £24.99 View at 365games.co.uk

The PlayStation 5 can be used as much more than a gaming console, and that makes the Media Remote an invaluable accessory. This diminutive streaming remote comes with built-in play and pause, fast forward, and reverse buttons as well as dedicated streaming service buttons for Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, and YouTube. It's small, sleek, and matches your console just like the rest of Sony's PS5 accessories. Plus, you can use it to both turn on your PS5 and then navigate through menus without even having to connect a controller so you can get right down to enjoying your favorite shows, movies, or music right away.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

6. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless The best gaming headset you can buy Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Android | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes Check Amazon Works with just about every system Great gaming sound Comfortable fit Music quality could be better

For those who prefer to pick up a different type of headset than what Sony has with the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, SteelSeries has a fantastic alternative with the Arctis 7P Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation. Designed for PS5, this headset is also compatible with PS4, Switch, PC, and Android.

It offers lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio that provides low-latency audio while gaming. In addition, it features a Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone so all communications that go through the headset are crystal clear as possible. They also come packing a 24-hour battery life that can keep you going all the way from one gaming session to the next. Plus, with an attractive form factor, this pair of headphones looks nice next to the PlayStation 5.

Check out our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P wireless review.

(Image credit: WD)

7. WD 4TB Game Drive The best PS5 external hard drive Capacity: 4TB | Connectivity: USB 3.0 Prime £103.84 View at Amazon 36 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Though Sony has noted that you can't currently move PS5 games to an external hard drive, you can use the WD 4TB Game Drive to store all the PS4 games you want to use instead. Downloadable games are quite large on PS5, so having an extra place to store PS4 titles (of which there are many to still sift through) is a great idea. It's compact, supports USB 3.0, and you can use it with PS4 as well, depending on what you need to store in terms of games or save content.

How to choose the best PS5 accessories for you

Right now, since the PS5 is essentially still in its infancy, there isn't a lot to choose from. You could pick up only what you need, however, out of what is available, and that might mean only going for a DualSense Controller and its accompanying Charging Station if you're not planning on doing any live-streaming.

If you need a way to experience what the PlayStation 5 has to offer in terms of audio, you can opt for products like the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which has a variety of uses.

The biggest recommendation for anyone looking to purchase any PS5 accessories at the moment is an additional DualSense Controller. Anyone can add this to their PS5 collection and benefit from it.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 works with most major PS4 accessories, such as the DualShock 4 controller and a variety of headsets, specialty controllers and storage drives. Just note that PS4 controllers only work with PS4 games on PS5.