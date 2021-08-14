Best Netflix comedies in August 2021

The best Netflix comedies are here to provide some laughs and make us forget about our stresses for a little while. These shows and movies will put a smile on your face and possibly have you laughing so hard you get tears in your eyes, all from the comfort of your own couch.

Our list of best comedy shows and movies on Netflix contains plenty of different styles, so whether you prefer dark comedy, satire or downright silliness, you're sure to find something you'll really love. Maybe you can even revisit some of your old favorites, as there's a wide enough selection to ensure that Netflix is one of the best streaming services.

Some of the best Netflix comedies include cult-favorite series such as Happy Endings and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as stand-up specials from the likes of Bo Burnham and Hannah Gadsby, just to name a few. We bet you'll discover something new and hilarious to keep you cracking up for years to come.

The best Netflix comedies right now

Dead To Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

How can you not automatically love a show that stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini? The story is intriguing enough on its own — a grieving widow being befriended by the very woman who caused the accident who killed her husband — but what happens from there is even more unbelievable (and great to watch). Dead to Me can get pretty dark at times but is always saved from being too bleak by the brilliant acting performances and moments of levity between the female leads.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Ed Asner, Sam McCarthy

Bo Burnham: Inside

(Image credit: Netflix)

Released in May 2021, the latest special from comedian Bo Burnam — which he wrote, directed, filmed, and edited as well as starred in — was recorded entirely in his own home (or a space meant to look like it) on his own during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no audience or crew, but there are plenty of sketches and variety songs that explore topics including sexting, mental health struggles and social media, among other topics. Being able to touch on serious subjects through the lens of comedy is refreshing and cathartic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Cast: Bo Burnham

Director: Bo Burnham

Good Girls

(Image credit: NBC)

While NBC may have chosen to end the series after season 4, the 50 episodes we did get throughout its run are pure gold. Sure, the premise is a little ridiculous — the idea of a housewife and mom turning into a criminal mastermind seems a bit far-fetched, but it’s hard not to cheer for the three women at the heart of the series even when they do some really, really dumb things (which happens often). One of the best Netflix comedies that was taken from us too soon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Matthew Lillard

Schitt's Creek

(Image credit: Pop TV)

If you haven’t been living under a rock, chances are you’re familiar with Schitt’s Creek. But if you've yet to hit play, there's no better time than right now. Schitt’s Creek not only contains some of the best comedic actors currently working in Hollywood, but it has some of the best one-liners on any sitcom ever. Also, watching this sometimes brutal take on rich people who suddenly find themselves without much money will literally never get old. If nothing else, watch this show for Catherine O’Hara alone (though it really does have so much more to give).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Cast: Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy

The Good Place

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

While The Good Place follows many of the standard tropes present in sitcoms, it manages to stand out. What sets it apart is its ability to ask deep questions and do some real soul-searching, without ever coming off as preachy or detracting from its heart as a really funny show. The premise — what is the afterlife like and how you might fare depending on how you lived on this earth? — gives this series enough philosophical quandaries to explore, which it tackles in a hilarious but really genuine way. There are also some great guest appearances along the way including Michael McKean and Maya Rudolph. And the epic series finale makes The Good Place more than just one of the best Netflix comedies — it's one of the best shows of recent history.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Cast: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

You don’t necessarily have to be European to appreciate this movie. Will Ferrell, who wrote Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga certainly isn’t (though his wife is Swedish, hence his familiarity with the annual extravaganza of cheesy pop music). The movie takes you through the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest through the eyes of Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Rachael McAdams), Icelandic musicians who want to represent the country at the competition. To say that the entire movie is absurd and ridiculous is an understatement, but that’s probably why it’s so funny.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63% (editor's note: criminally underrated!)

Cast: Will Ferrell, Rachael McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato

Director: David Dobkin

After Life

(Image credit: Ray Burmiston)

Admittedly, After Life has fewer LOL-worthy moments than you might expect from a one of the best Netflix comedies. That said, Ricky Gervais’ journey as Tony, a journalist who decides to just give up and be a terrible person after the death of his wife Lisa, is worth all the heartache that comes along with it. Of course, since Gervais did create and write the show as well as star in it, you’re guaranteed plenty of his sometimes-caustic humor mixed in to alleviate the tears you’ll no doubt shed along the way.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

(Image credit: Greg Gagne/The CW)

If you’re a fan of musical comedies, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is certainly one of the best of the genre. Each episode features hilarious original songs that only serve to elevate the generally more mundane moments in life. Star Rachel Bloom is insanely relatable as Rebecca, a lawyer who literally upends her entire life in New York to move to a town she doesn't know for a guy who doesn't even want to be with her. If that’s not a great premise for a sitcom, I don’t know what is. She certainly grows from there, but it’s an awkward and frequently hilarious journey.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Cast: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner

iZombie

(Image credit: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

Generally speaking, anytime you see a zombie on TV or in movies, they’re the scary kind. Not so on iZombie, where a plague has turned a whole host of people in Seattle into zombies that can pass as normal people by wearing wigs and makeup and buying brains from the black market to keep their appetites under control. Even if you never expected to be laughing at the walking dead, you certainly will be here. Rose McIver as medical examiner turned zombie Liv is ridiculously charming, and she’s just silly enough to keep the laughs coming throughout the show’s four seasons.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Cast: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka

Superbad

(Image credit: Melissa Moseley)

It’s hard to believe that Superbad was released nearly 15 years ago, back in 2007. It was a different time in the world, as well as in comedy, but fans of the movie will never be over McLovin' (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), not to mention the generally vulgar (and at times painfully awkward) brand of comedy presented within the movie. Even if you're well into your 30s or 40s by now, you'll still appreciate and remember the absolute insanity that was being a teenager that's portrayed so earnestly here, which combine perfectly to make one of the best Netflix comedies.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Cast: Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Michael Cera, Seth Rogan, Bill Hader, Emma Stone

Director: Greg Mottola

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you were a fan of 30 Rock during its seven-season run, you’ll love Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, particularly because it has its two creators in common: Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. After Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is rescued from 15 years spent in a cult, she moves to New York and is suddenly introduced to a cast of strange and wonderful characters who teach her how to live in the real world. Her naivete and lack of experience result in no shortage of outlandish experiences, but it’s her relationships with Titus (Titus Burgess) and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) that really make this show so funny.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

(Image credit: Ben King)

If you’re not familiar with Hannah Gadsby’s comedy, her 2018 special Nanette is a good place to start (but please be sure to move on to 2020’s Douglas too). Nanette isn’t your typical stand-up special, instead blending Gadsby’s penchant for immersive storytelling and stark honesty with comedy in a way that is sometimes jarring but always thought-provoking. It’s clear from some of the subjects in the special that Gadsby has faced her share of adversity, but her ability to find the brighter side and transform that pain into laughter is a gift worth enjoying.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Cast: Hannah Gadsby

Director: Madeleine Parry

Dear White People

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Dear White People, which is based on the film of the same name, does a brilliant job using humor to highlight the important issue of racism and how it affects young black people. In this instance, a group of students of color attending a predominantly white Ivy League college come up against no end of obstacles. Creator Justin Simien's approach to the series allows his messages to effectively get across without ever wiping the smile off viewers' faces.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Cast: Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, DeRon Horton, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Lena Waithe

Russian Doll

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s something about Natasha Lyonne that lends itself so well to comedy, and Russian Doll, which she co-created with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, is the perfect vehicle for her frantic yet natural charisma to shine through. Lyonne plays Nadia, a woman who simply wants to go to a party but somehow keeps ending up living the same day over and over again in a constant loop. While not an inherently funny premise, it's what they do with that open-ended potential that will crack you up.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Elisabeth Ashley, Yul Vasquez, Charlie Barnett

Derry Girls

(Image credit: Netflix)

Admittedly, you might need the subtitles for this one. Set in Derry, Northern Ireland during the tumultuous time known as The Troubles in the early 1990s, Derry Girls is heavy on the thick accents but also on the comedy. As a group of friends navigates their way through the equivalent of high school and gets into loads of trouble along the way, the irreverence and observational humor have made the series a cult favorite for fans, all of whom are awaiting the forthcoming fourth season with bated breath.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Ian McElhinney, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Nicola Coughlan

Kevin Hart: I'm A Grown Little Man

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

If you’re a fan of stand-up comedy, you can’t go wrong with any of Kevin Hart’s specials, especially I’m A Grown Little Man. The 2009 concert film became an unexpected hit and went a long way into turning Hart into the major movie star he is today. Throughout the set, Hart touches on everything from family to race and his close friends in ways that make even the most ordinary event out to be riotous stories you'll ever hear. If you’re looking for something to watch where the jokes don’t stop coming for the entire 72-minute runtime, this is one of the best Netflix comedies for you.

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Cast: Kevin Hart

Director: Shannon Hartman

Happy Endings

(Image credit: Netflix)

Often billed as an updated and slightly zanier take on Friends, Happy Endings brought together a kooky cast of characters played by some of the funniest and most underrated voices in comedy and put them in ridiculous situations to see just how far they could take it. If you prefer your sitcoms to have plenty of moments that literally bring you to tears from laughing so hard, this is it. The camaraderie between Penny (Casey Wilson), Jane (Eliza Coupe), Alex (Elisha Cuthbert), Max (Adam Pally), Brad (Damon Wayons Jr.), and Dave (Zachary Knighton) paves the way for some of the most memorable TV moments ever. No wonder it’s still a cult favorite!

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Cast: Casey Wilson, Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Damon Wayans Jr., Adam Pally

Mystic Pizza

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

While Mystic Pizza may not immediately come to mind when you think of comedy films, that doesn’t mean it’s not a great one. In addition to being one of Julia Roberts’ first major movie roles, it also happens to be one of the corniest rom-coms out there, which is part of what makes it so funny. Watching Jojo (Lili Taylor), Daisy (Roberts), and Kat (Annabeth Gish) try and navigate life and love in between shifts at the local pizza parlor is at times groan-worthy, but if you're looking for a few laughs with a sweet ending, this is a must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75%

Cast: Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, Vincent D’Onofrio, William R. Moses, Adam Storke

Director: Donald Petrie

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tig Notaro is known for her deadpan brand of humor, but it's put to such brilliant use in Happy to Be Here. The stand-up special sees her discussing everything from marriage and parenting to parties at Ellen Degeneres' house and she does it all in such a way that you can't help but feel the same joy she clearly does while telling the stories. It’s so good that even after you’ve memorized the jokes, you’ll still want to watch it again.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Cast: Tig Notaro

Director: Tig Notaro

