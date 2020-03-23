Best cell phone signal boosters: Improve reception in your home

Not everyone lives in a place where they're able to get solid, consistent cell phone service all the time. That's why where the best cell phone signal boosters come in. They locate the nearest, strongest signal — even if it isn't that strong to begin with — bring it indoors, and amplify it to support all your devices.

While you can get cell phone signal boosters from both carriers and third-party manufacturers, cell phone signal boosters aren't plug-and-play solutions. You can't just drop an antenna by a window and all of a sudden start seeing full bars. Most signal boosters employ an outdoor antenna, a booster to amplify the signal and an indoor antenna. There are also different kinds of boosters — directional ones, which target a specific tower belonging to a certain carrier, and omnidirectional ones, which pull in service from multiple towers belonging to multiple carriers, albeit without quite the same strength of the directional variety.

Here are our top picks for the best cell phone signal boosters, for different use cases and price points.

What are the best cell phone signal boosters?

It must be said that there is no single "best" cell phone signal booster, as the very nature of the technology means that different options are suited for different purposes. However, we think that one in particular is likely the best booster for most people.

That would be WeBoost's Home MultiRoom, which employs a directional antenna to deliver an optimal signal from your carrier of choice, and can cover a medium-sized, 5,000 square-foot home. For those in smaller homes, or perhaps those that only have one room or office that presents issues, there's WeBoost's Home Room.

SureCall is another popular brand in the signal boosting realm, and its Fusion4Home is an omnidirectional solution that is a bit easier to set up, because it doesn't require you to go through the arduous trial-and-error process of pointing an outdoor antenna a particular way before pulling down a signal.

Both WeBoost and SureCall's offerings are convenient in that they play nice with all carriers. Being that signal boosters are quite expensive — often costing at least $250 on the low end, and stretching up toward the four-digit mark for more powerful, whole-home solutions — their versatility in network support makes them good investments.

But what if you like your carrier and don't want or expect to change service providers anytime soon? In that case, you might be best served by contacting your carrier and finding out what network-specific booster they can offer you directly. They may even assist with installation. Plus, because the gear is coming from and certified by the network directly, it may even work better than one of the third-party options in this guide.

Read on for a deeper dive into our recommendations for the best signal boosters for those plagued by spotty cell phone service.

The best cell phone signal boosters you can buy

(Image credit: WeBoost)

1. WeBoost Home MultiRoom

The best signal booster for most people

Network support: Universal | Type: Directional | Coverage: 5,000 sq ft | Maximum gain: 65 dB

Works on all networks

Can support a medium-size home

Powerful gain

Expensive

Directional antenna requires more setup

If you need a signal booster in the first place, you're probably not looking for a slightly better connection — you need serious improvement, and not only in one room in your home. If that's the case, the WeBoost Home MultiRoom is a good fit. The directional antenna design may make it a little more challenging to setup than a booster of the omnidirectional variety, but the tradeoff is an efficient, powerful signal with up to 65 dB in gain.

Like all WeBoost's offerings, it's designed to pull in bands from all networks — Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and even US Cellular — on any carrier, whether you're subscribed to one of those aforementioned providers or a virtual operator like Metro or StraightTalk that piggybacks off one of the major carrier's towers. That's great news if you see yourself changing carriers, or expect to get many years of use from the Home MultiRoom — which you probably are, because, at $550, it's far from the cheapest option.

(Image credit: SureCall)

2. SureCall Fusion4Home

The budget, easy-to-use signal booster

Network support: Universal | Type: Omnidirectional | Coverage: 2,000 sq ft | Maximum gain: 72 dB

Affordable

Works on all networks

Hassle-free omnidirectional antenna

Range is somewhat limited

SureCall's Fusion4Home omnidirectional offering doesn't need to be focused at one tower in particular to improve your connection at home. It also works with all networks across all bands, so it's really as hassle free as signal boosters go. The catch is, that because this is an omnidirectional antenna, it likely won't improve things quite as much as a directional one would. Therefore, if you get few to zero bars at home, this probably isn't the booster for you.

On the flip side, if you just need a little extra signal, the Fusion4Home could be helpful. Furthermore, it's going for pretty steep discounts at the time of writing — you can save as much as 40% off this model's $450 list price on Amazon right now, making it an even more attractive choice.

(Image credit: SureCall)

3. SureCall Flare 3.0

The elegant-looking signal booster

Network support: Universal | Type: Directional | Coverage: 3,500 sq ft | Maximum gain: 72 dB

Works with all major carriers

Better range than the Fusion4Home

Attractive design

Directional antenna requires more setup

Just because you need a signal booster doesn't mean you want a mess of ugly wires and boxes running through your home. To that end, the Flare 3.0 is a more elegant option from SureCall that you'd be less embarrassed to have out and visible to the world.

It also boasts a few advantages over SureCall's other offerings. Because it sports a directional antenna, it delivers a bigger bump to signal strength, especially if you're on the edge of a network. Additionally, its 3,500 sq ft of coverage makes it a better fit for apartments and small homes. Plus, at well under $400, it's not even particularly expensive for a directional option with this kind of range.

(Image credit: WeBoost)

4. WeBoost Home

The high-powered booster for small spaces

Network support: Universal | Type: Directional | Coverage: 1,500 sq ft | Maximum gain: 60 dB

Works with all major carriers

Easy, tool-free installation

Directional antenna offers more power

Limited range

If you really do only have that one problem room in your house where signal just doesn't reach for some reason, the WeBoost Home is designed to greatly enhance connectivity in smaller areas, for less money than other boosters may set you back.

A directional antenna design and broad support for all networks in the U.S. makes the WeBoost Home especially attractive. It's also easy to install without any tools — this model comes with a flat-ribbon cable that can easily tuck underneath a window. WeBoost cites up to a 32x stronger connection, so whether you're streaming, working or taking a phone call, the Home offers surprising power despite its rather unassuming looks and compact size.

How to choose the best cell phone signal booster for you

Before you even start shopping for signal boosters, take stock of the network you use for cell phone service, and the bands your phone operates on. While all of the products in this list work on all networks across every carrier, some lack that universal support, and you definitely don't want to end up with a signal booster that boosts the wrong signal. Also keep in mind you will have to register whatever you buy with your carrier — both because it won't work otherwise, and because it's a legal requirement.

Then, it's important to assess what exactly you need from a signal booster. If you find yourself always struggling to connect at all, prioritize finding an option that utilizes a directional antenna, as these are more focused and can deliver stronger, more efficient and consistent connections. If your situation is less dire, an omnidirectional option should do fine.

Of course, you also have to consider the space you need to fill. Unsurprisingly, signal boosters that can blanket a whole home in signal will cost more — potentially hundreds of dollars more — than those that are designed to outfit smaller spaces with service. It also must be said that vast number of signal boosters on the market today aren't built to improve 5G service, so you'll have to wait a little while if you want something geared for next-generation networks.

Finally, if you are committed to your cellular provider of choice and don't plan to switch in the foreseeable future, why not entertain one of your network's first-party extenders or signal boosters? Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint all offer products designed for exactly that purpose, and because they're uniquely attuned into your particular network's infrastructure, they might work even better than some of the picks on this list.