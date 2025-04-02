Sony is launching three new TVs in 2025 — and its OLED could be the one to beat

Sony is back at it again with a range of new OLED and Mini-LED TVs to satisfy our entertainment needs.

The brand is introducing three new designs in 2025: the Bravia 2 II LED TV, the Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV and the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED.

These models will sit alongside previously released Sony sets, including the Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV, the original Bravia 8 OLED and the Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV — all TVs we loved.

Here’s everything we know about them so far — from upgrades to features.

Sony's 2025 OLED range

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony will offer three OLED models in 2025, including two previously released sets: the Sony A95L QD-OLED (which launched a few years ago) and last year's Bravia 8 OLED.

Taking center stage, however, is the all-new Bravia 8 II (that's "mark two" in Sony speak). This is a new take on the Bravia 8 is brimming with updates, the main of which is its new QD-OLED display.

You'll be able to scoop up the Bravia 8 II OLED in the following sizes:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price Bravia 8 II - 55" - 65" - 77" TBA

Sony is touting serious gains with its new QD-OLED, claiming the Bravia 8 II is 50% brighter than its predecessor on top of having improved contrast and color volume. It also features a slimmer metal bezel, giving it a lifestyle vibe similar to Samsung's The Frame.

All of Sony's OLED TVs leverage the XR processor with Google TV baked in for access to all of the best streaming services.

They also come equipped with Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, which makes audio sound as if it's directly produced from the screen (but you still may want to get yourself one of the best soundbars).

It's a too early to tell if the Sony Bravia 8 II will be among the best OLED TVs this year, but it is shaping up to give Samsung and LG a run for their money.

Pricing will tell the whole story, but we'll have to wait for more info from Sony as it arrives.

Sony's all-in Mini-LED strategy

(Image credit: Sony)

Last year, Sony wowed us with the Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV, and it's making a comeback in 2025 alongside the Bravia 7.

Joining the ranks is the Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV, a competitively priced Mini-LED TV that will sit in below the Bravia 7. While price and availability is still yet to be determined, the Bravia 5 will be available in the following sizes:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV - 55" - 65" - 75" - 85" - 98" TBA

The Bravia 5 aims to meet "the new Mini-LED standard" with enhanced contrast and diminished blooming against competitors. Like the Bravia 8 II, it's sporting a seamless edge bezel.

Sony claims the Bravia 5 corrals six times more dimming zones than the Sony X90L. It features magnetic tweeters with down-firing X-balanced speakers to give it an improved audio system.

Sony is also launching a substantially cheaper LED model in the Bravia 2 II LED TV. Pricing has yet to be announced, but this could be the best budget TV of the year. Here's the full list of sizes options for the Bravia 2 II:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price Bravia 2 II LED TV - 43" - 50" - 55" - 65" - 75" TBA

More information about Sony's 2025 TV lineup will be unveiled in the coming weeks, so stick to Tom's Guide as we update this page will additional info on pricing and availability.