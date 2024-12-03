Someone made a mistake — one of the best Cyber Monday QLED TV deals is still $600 off right now

The sales event is officially in our rearview mirror, but we're still keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can still get.

To be perfectly honest with you, I was shocked when I logged in today and found the 65-inch Hisense U8N still on sale for just $897 at Amazon. If a $600 discount on our pick for the best TV of the year wasn't enough to entice you, allow me to break down just how good this deal is (and why I'm surprised to still see it available as a Cyber Monday TV deal).

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon Thanks to its phenomenal performance, its versatility and its slam-dunk value, the Hisense U8N is our pick for the best TV for most people. It offers a bright, colorful picture with fantastic HDR performance and a convenient array of gaming features. Right now, its price is still as low as it was on Cyber Monday.



The Hisense U8N is one of the brightest TVs on the market, which makes it quite versatile. Thanks to the U8N's blazingly bright highlights (which we clocked at over 3,000 nits), watching a newly released 4K movie with the lights off creates a cinematic experience. However, if you do most of your viewing during the day in a relatively sunny room, the U8N is bright enough to overcome glare. Needless to say, it's convenient to have a TV that excels in both situations.

Brightness isn't the only thing we appreciate about the U8N, though. Its Mini-LED backlighting is also among the best you'll find on the market, too. This ensures that the U8N's sizzling highlights don't spill over into darker regions of the picture. You might notice a bit of a bluish halo around subtitles during darker scenes, but the U8N is quite adept at limiting that sort of blemish.

And, although the U8N is limited to just two high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs (out of four), both casual and dedicated gamers will be pleased to learn that the U8N nevertheless supports 4K gaming at up to 144Hz. It also comes with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro right out of the box.

Right now, I'm obsessed with the deal on the 65-inch U8N, but just about every size in the series is discounted, as well. The 55-inch U8N is just $697 at Amazon — that's about $400 off its usual price.

If you're looking for something a little bigger, the 75-inch U8N is down to $1,277 at Amazon. It's our pick for the best 75-inch TV you can buy right now, and it's never been cheaper.