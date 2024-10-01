I review TVs for a living — these are the best pre-Prime Day deals on OLED TVs

Amazon's October Prime Day is a week away, but speaking as someone who’s helped countless friends and family members shop for a TV, I’ll let you in on a little secret: If you know what to look for, you can find a Prime Day-level deal on a really great TV right now.

In fact, if you’re shopping for the best OLED TVs in particular, there are a number of options available this week, ahead of Amazon’s sale. Many of these OLED TV discounts might still be available once Prime Day rolls around next week, but some might not.

A few of these deals aren’t from Amazon at all, but that’s to be expected — many of the biggest retailers run their own sale parallel to Prime Day. All of them, however, are worth consideration if you’re after one of the best TVs money can buy.

Best OLED TV deals

LG C4 OLED

I’m kicking off this list of pre-Prime Day OLED TV deals with a deal that’s not even from Amazon, as it's way too good not to include. For a little over a thousand bucks, you can nab a 55-inch version of the LG C4 — one of the best mid-range OLED TVs of the year. In order to see the price, you just need to add one to your shopping cart.

What makes the LG C4 so special is its well-rounded approach; you’re still getting one of the best-performing TVs of the year and a laundry list of extra features, but it’s considerably more affordable than a flagship-level OLED TV.

In addition to the inherent benefits of OLED technology (namely, perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles), you’ll enjoy 1,000-nit HDR highlights, a full slate of gaming features, and incredible out-of-the-box accuracy, should you fancy yourself a picture purist. You can read all about it in our full LG C4 review.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that the 55-inch C4 is currently on sale at Amazon for $1,169. It’s $100 more than Walmart’s sale price, but it’s a good fallback plan if the Walmart deal runs out.

LG 55" C4 OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,069 @ Walmart

With a 120Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync support, this TV is ideal for gamers. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED

Looking for a sweet deal on a Sony-branded OLED? This discount on the Bravia 8, Sony’s flagship OLED for 2024, caught my eye immediately.

It’s pricier than the 55-inch LG C4, but if you’re interested in getting a side of Sony’s secret sauce with the purchase of an OLED TV, the Bravia 8 will likely be the most affordable path this year.

In our Sony Bravia 8 review, we sang Sony’s praises for this OLED’s sleek, flexible design and its sensational picture processing. The Bravia 8 is best-suited for folks yearning for an accurate picture, who love showcasing movies with the lights dimmed — the way they were meant to be seen.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,498 @ Amazon

Newly introduced as part of its 2024 TV lineup, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar new addition that slots perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch.

Samsung S90D OLED

One of the best pre-Prime Day deals on an OLED in the 65-inch size category is this mid-range S90D from Samsung. It shares many of the same features as the brand’s flagship OLED for 2024, the S95D, but comes in at a much, much lower price.

Not every size option in this series comes with Samsung’s incredible quantum dot-enhanced OLED technology, but guess what? The 65-inch model comes equipped with those beautiful, color-boosting nanocrystals. With them, you’ll enjoy brighter highlights and more voluminous color than you would otherwise.

The S90D is also rocking a thorough toolbox of gaming features: a 144Hz refresh rate, ALLM, VRR, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub, right out of the box.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to an unbeatable new price.

LG B4 OLED

The LG B4 isn't quite as impressive as the aforementioned C4, but if you're aim is to secure an extra-large OLED TV for a not-so-ridiculous price, the B4 is a great choice at this size and price point.

The affordable B4 is a particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the C4's gaming-related features are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync.

It's not as bright as the LG C4, but the self-emissive nature of OLED technology means its relatively dim highlights will still stand out, particularly during dark-room viewing.

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,996 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG G3 OLED

Being a 2023 model, the LG G3 was already enjoying a pretty steep discount before this deal went live, but now that it's below $2,000, I can't recommend it enough.

This OLED TV arrives with LG's much-lauded Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which focuses brightness in such a way that allows the G3 to get much, much brighter than most OLED TVs. When we tested and reviewed the LG G3, we were bowled over by its incredible brightness, its exhaustive collection of gaming features, and its striking design.

If you want next-level performance for a price that'll make you feel like you're getting away with something, this is the OLED TV for you.