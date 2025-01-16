Hurry! This 65-inch OLED for $998 is the best Super Bowl TV deal I've ever seen

The first Super Bowl TV deals of the season are here. If you've been waiting for the right OLED TV deal, here's one of the best I've seen to date.

For a limited time, Walmart has the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for $998. That's one of the least-expensive 65-inch OLED TVs I've ever seen. It's worth noting that this is LG's older 2023 TV, but there are various reasons why I think it's still a great deal.

LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $998 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but it's still one of the best values around. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. In our LG B3 OLED review we said it offers strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of features. Noteworthy features include two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

For starters, it's very rare to see any 65-inch 4K OLED TV sell at this price point. This is the type of TV deal I'd expect to see over the holidays. Additionally, even though it's a 2023 model, it's still a great TV.

In our LG B3 OLED review, we said it offers superb out-of-the-box accuracy. You'll be floored by its picture quality and perfect black levels, thanks in part to LG's excellent picture processing. That said, in brighter rooms the B3 doesn't pop the way a brighter, more-capable OLED TV might. So that's one thing you'll want to note if you plan on placing the TV in a room with plenty of natural sunlight.

Otherwise, this TV is an epic value for the price. It includes two HDMI 2.1 inputs and support for both Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Dolby Vision gaming. And, while the B3 doesn't offer the added spec of 4K gaming support at 144Hz, its pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs are nevertheless ready to rock at 4K/120Hz. This is a great feature to have if you're a dedicated (or even casual) gamer.

It's worth noting that the B3 has been replaced by the B4, which debuted last year. However, the LG 65-inch B4 4K OLED TV sells for $1,464 at Amazon, so it'll be months before this newer model sells for anywhere near $999.