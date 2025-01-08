Wayfair’s New Year sale is live — 13 deals on decor, storage solutions and more from $8
Refresh your home for less
2025 has finally arrived — which means refreshing your home is a must! Whether you're looking to tidy up your storage spaces, upgrade your furniture or add some stylish new decor to your home, consider Wayfair your one-stop shop.
In fact, Wayfair's New Year sale is officially live and the deals are certainly worthy of a little shopping spree. Right now, you can get up to 50% off furniture, storage solutions, decor, lighting and more. So don't wait — shop my 13 favorite finds from Wayfair's New Year sale below.
Quick Links
- Shop Wayfair's New Year sale
- Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $8
- Sorbus 2-Tier Baskets with Mesh Sliding Drawers: was $65 now $30
- Rebrilliant Luzius Bamboo Adjustable Flatware Drawer: was $124 now $31
- Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $56
- Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $58
- Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $59
- Latitude Run Laundry Hamper: was $84 now $75
- Willa Arlo Modern Flip Top Storage Bench: was $399 now $169
- Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet: was $359 now $173
- Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $233
- Sand & Table Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage: was $509 now $279
- Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress (Queen): was $1,874 now $1,499
Best Wayfair Deals
Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."
From snacks in the kitchen cupboard to toiletries under the bathroom sink, this 2-tier basket with sliding mesh drawers can help organize clutter while adding style and efficiency. It will also create extra storage space virtually anywhere and bring items front and center so you don't have to dig around for them.
No one likes a messy kitchen drawer — but this adjustable, expandable organizer is sure to keep things tidy. It offers 8 generously sized compartments when fully expanded and each section measures 2 inches deep, allowing you to fit larger items. It's perfect for keeping track of all your kitchen gadgets and utensils.
One of the best solar lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $56 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch or even interior spaces.
Store your cozy throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 61% off.
Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.
Need to tidy up your laundry room? This innovative hamper has you covered. With three different laundry bags, you can easily sort your laundry the way you want. Plus, it also comes with a shelf, which is convenient for folding clothes and storing detergent.
From one of Loloi's best-selling collections, this Harlequin number from design duo Chris Loves Julia is 57% off if you need a 5'x7' flooring foundation. But every other size offering features some discount or another. This soft, hook-loomed wool rug stuns, but that does mean it requires a bit more care — be sure your beater bar is up when vacuuming and be prepared for shedding.
With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!
Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design.
This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.
Let's face it: our entryway or mud room often acts as a catch-all for our daily belongings —jackets, shoes, bags and leashes to name a few. However, this storage tree can help you make that area a little more organized with plenty of hooks and shelves to neatly store your things. It even includes three woven baskets that offer even more spots to hide away your belongings.
One of the best cooling mattresses is 20% off in all sizes. The Aurora Luxe Cooling by Brooklyn Bedding earned top marks from our editors for its balanced comfort, support, and temperature regulation. While it doesn’t provide the same level of cooling as some specialist beds like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, for example, it’s also a fraction of the price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.