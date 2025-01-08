Wayfair’s New Year sale is live — 13 deals on decor, storage solutions and more from $8

Deals
By
published

Refresh your home for less

Wayfair deals
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Jump to:

2025 has finally arrived — which means refreshing your home is a must! Whether you're looking to tidy up your storage spaces, upgrade your furniture or add some stylish new decor to your home, consider Wayfair your one-stop shop.

In fact, Wayfair's New Year sale is officially live and the deals are certainly worthy of a little shopping spree. Right now, you can get up to 50% off furniture, storage solutions, decor, lighting and more. So don't wait — shop my 13 favorite finds from Wayfair's New Year sale below.

Quick Links

Best Wayfair Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel
Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $8 at Wayfair

Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

View Deal
Sorbus 2-Tier Baskets with Mesh Sliding Drawers
Sorbus 2-Tier Baskets with Mesh Sliding Drawers: was $65 now $30 at Wayfair

From snacks in the kitchen cupboard to toiletries under the bathroom sink, this 2-tier basket with sliding mesh drawers can help organize clutter while adding style and efficiency. It will also create extra storage space virtually anywhere and bring items front and center so you don't have to dig around for them.

View Deal
Rebrilliant Luzius Bamboo Adjustable Flatware Drawer
Rebrilliant Luzius Bamboo Adjustable Flatware Drawer: was $124 now $31 at Wayfair

No one likes a messy kitchen drawer — but this adjustable, expandable organizer is sure to keep things tidy. It offers 8 generously sized compartments when fully expanded and each section measures 2 inches deep, allowing you to fit larger items. It's perfect for keeping track of all your kitchen gadgets and utensils.

View Deal
Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights
Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $56 at Wayfair

One of the best solar lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $56 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch or even interior spaces.

View Deal
Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket
Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $58 at Wayfair

Store your cozy throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 61% off.

View Deal
Birch Lane Momsen Lamp
Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $59 at Wayfair

Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.

View Deal
Latitude Run Laundry Hamper
Latitude Run Laundry Hamper: was $84 now $75 at Wayfair

Need to tidy up your laundry room? This innovative hamper has you covered. With three different laundry bags, you can easily sort your laundry the way you want. Plus, it also comes with a shelf, which is convenient for folding clothes and storing detergent.

View Deal
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Geometric Rug
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Geometric Rug: was $329 now $150 at Wayfair

From one of Loloi's best-selling collections, this Harlequin number from design duo Chris Loves Julia is 57% off if you need a 5'x7' flooring foundation. But every other size offering features some discount or another. This soft, hook-loomed wool rug stuns, but that does mean it requires a bit more care — be sure your beater bar is up when vacuuming and be prepared for shedding.

View Deal
Willa Arlo Modern Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
Willa Arlo Modern Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench: was $399 now $169 at Wayfair

With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!

View Deal
Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet: was $359 now $173 at Wayfair

Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design.

View Deal
Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair
Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $233 at Wayfair

This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.

View Deal
Sand & Stable Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage
Sand & Stable Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage: was $509 now $279 at Wayfair

Let's face it: our entryway or mud room often acts as a catch-all for our daily belongings —jackets, shoes, bags and leashes to name a few. However, this storage tree can help you make that area a little more organized with plenty of hooks and shelves to neatly store your things. It even includes three woven baskets that offer even more spots to hide away your belongings.

View Deal
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress (Queen)
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress (Queen): was $1,874 now $1,499 at Wayfair

One of the best cooling mattresses is 20% off in all sizes. The Aurora Luxe Cooling by Brooklyn Bedding earned top marks from our editors for its balanced comfort, support, and temperature regulation. While it doesn’t provide the same level of cooling as some specialist beds like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, for example, it’s also a fraction of the price.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 