Wayfair’s New Year sale is live — 13 deals on decor, storage solutions and more from $8

2025 has finally arrived — which means refreshing your home is a must! Whether you're looking to tidy up your storage spaces, upgrade your furniture or add some stylish new decor to your home, consider Wayfair your one-stop shop.

In fact, Wayfair's New Year sale is officially live and the deals are certainly worthy of a little shopping spree. Right now, you can get up to 50% off furniture, storage solutions, decor, lighting and more. So don't wait — shop my 13 favorite finds from Wayfair's New Year sale below.

Best Wayfair Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $8 at Wayfair Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Sorbus 2-Tier Baskets with Mesh Sliding Drawers: was $65 now $30 at Wayfair From snacks in the kitchen cupboard to toiletries under the bathroom sink, this 2-tier basket with sliding mesh drawers can help organize clutter while adding style and efficiency. It will also create extra storage space virtually anywhere and bring items front and center so you don't have to dig around for them.

Rebrilliant Luzius Bamboo Adjustable Flatware Drawer: was $124 now $31 at Wayfair No one likes a messy kitchen drawer — but this adjustable, expandable organizer is sure to keep things tidy. It offers 8 generously sized compartments when fully expanded and each section measures 2 inches deep, allowing you to fit larger items. It's perfect for keeping track of all your kitchen gadgets and utensils.

Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $58 at Wayfair Store your cozy throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 61% off.

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $59 at Wayfair Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.

Latitude Run Laundry Hamper: was $84 now $75 at Wayfair Need to tidy up your laundry room? This innovative hamper has you covered. With three different laundry bags, you can easily sort your laundry the way you want. Plus, it also comes with a shelf, which is convenient for folding clothes and storing detergent.

Willa Arlo Modern Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench: was $399 now $169 at Wayfair With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!

Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet: was $359 now $173 at Wayfair Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design.

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $233 at Wayfair This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.