This is the Allbirds sale I've been waiting for — up to 50% off sustainable sneakers and apparel from $9
Save big on some of the best sneakers from Allbirds
January is slowly coming to an end, and that means it's time for big brands to clear out stock to make room for new products. This includes popular sustainable sneaker company, Allbirds, which has a plethora of 50% off deals on some of its best running shoes and everyday sneakers.
The shoe that first caught my eye (and is inspiring me to really get on my workout game in the new year) is the Tree Dasher 2 for just $85, specifically in the beautiful Chromatic Blizzard colorway. It looks incredibly plush and supportive, and the pops of color among a mainly sleek white body are simply gorgeous.
If that shoe's not your style, no worries. There are a ton of other shoes slashed by 50% or more, along with a few apparel deals. Keep scrolling to see all 11 of my picks from Allbirds massive clearance sale.
Best Allbirds deals
Allbirds may be more popular for its shoes, but the company should also be known for its incredibly comfy and supportive socks. These socks are nearly 50% off in this blue colorway and offer reinforced wear points, a cushioned heel and toe, and an open mesh top for breathability.
This bralette has no wires and no pads, but it offers medium support thanks to double-layering. With a primarily cotton and lyocell blend, it feels soft and smooth against the skin, whether you're doing a light workout, walking around town, or taking care of chores around the house.
Right now, you can save 50% on this lightweight running shoe, specifically in this blue shade. This is a very sustainable shoe, with one of the lowest carbon footprints to date at Allbirds. It's equipped with bio-based SuperLight foam for comfort and support and eucalyptus tree fiber in the upper for ample breathability. Shop the SuperLight Tree Runners for men from $69.
These shoes are the perfect blend of stylish and comfortable. Both inside and outside, you'll find a fluffy merino wool blend that keeps your feet warm and makes the shoe look super unique. Paired with a lightweight, plush midsole, this is an ideal everyday set of sneakers in cold months. This shoe is also on sale for men.
Save 50% on one of Allbirds most popular everyday sneakers in this attractive deep red shade. If red isn’t your favorite, there are multiple other discounted colorways to choose from. This shoe is equipped with breathable tree fiber in the upper, a sugarcane-based green EVA midsole, and recycled polyester shoelaces. Shop this shoe on sale for women, too.
These shoes take the design and support elements people love from Allbirds’ other sneakers and add in a wool blend for extra warmth in colder temperatures. With a cushy midsole and durable construction, these are a great everyday sneaker.
This deal knocks a whopping $96 (or 60%) off this running shoe. You can only get this deep discount on the Basin Blue colorway, which looks great. It’s a responsive, springy running shoe that’s built to last and offers great support, traction, and stability while running. The men’s Tree Flyer 2 shoe is also on sale, but it’s only discounted to $96.
With these shoes, you’ll be ready to hit the new year running. The Tree Glider show utilizes sugarcane-based foam in the midsole for ample support, a breathable tree fiber blend upper, and a simple design that’ll work for both work outs and a night out. Shop this shoe on sale for women, too.
If you like to do your running off-road, having a dedicated pair of trail running shoes is a must. These Trail Runners are equipped with a tear-resistant mudguard and a water-resistant finish, a sock-like collar to prevent dirt and debris from getting in your shoe, and plenty of support.
If you live somewhere cold and rainy, these shoes may become a go-to. Equipped with a water-repellent coating, natural rubber treads with great traction, and warm merino wool inside, these shoes are designed perfectly for wet winter weather. Men can also shop this discounted shoe, but only in a dark green colorway.
This breathable running shoe is on sale in multiple colorways, but I’m obsessed with this Chromatic Blizzard color scheme. It features thick, responsive foam, great grip, a single-piece knit upper that’s easy to slip on and off, and a comfortable merino wool heel lining. Men can find the Tree Dasher 2 for $85, too.
