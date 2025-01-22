This is the Allbirds sale I've been waiting for — up to 50% off sustainable sneakers and apparel from $9

January is slowly coming to an end, and that means it's time for big brands to clear out stock to make room for new products. This includes popular sustainable sneaker company, Allbirds, which has a plethora of 50% off deals on some of its best running shoes and everyday sneakers.

The shoe that first caught my eye (and is inspiring me to really get on my workout game in the new year) is the Tree Dasher 2 for just $85, specifically in the beautiful Chromatic Blizzard colorway. It looks incredibly plush and supportive, and the pops of color among a mainly sleek white body are simply gorgeous.

If that shoe's not your style, no worries. There are a ton of other shoes slashed by 50% or more, along with a few apparel deals. Keep scrolling to see all 11 of my picks from Allbirds massive clearance sale.

Best Allbirds deals

Allbirds Anytime Ankle Sock (Unisex): was $16 now $9 at Allbirds Allbirds may be more popular for its shoes, but the company should also be known for its incredibly comfy and supportive socks. These socks are nearly 50% off in this blue colorway and offer reinforced wear points, a cushioned heel and toe, and an open mesh top for breathability.

Allbirds Anytime Bralette (Women’s): was $30 now $15 at Allbirds This bralette has no wires and no pads, but it offers medium support thanks to double-layering. With a primarily cotton and lyocell blend, it feels soft and smooth against the skin, whether you're doing a light workout, walking around town, or taking care of chores around the house.

Allbirds Wool Piper Go (Men’s): was $120 now $60 at Allbirds These shoes take the design and support elements people love from Allbirds’ other sneakers and add in a wool blend for extra warmth in colder temperatures. With a cushy midsole and durable construction, these are a great everyday sneaker.

Allbirds Tree Gliders (Men’s): was $135 now $67 at Allbirds With these shoes, you’ll be ready to hit the new year running. The Tree Glider show utilizes sugarcane-based foam in the midsole for ample support, a breathable tree fiber blend upper, and a simple design that’ll work for both work outs and a night out. Shop this shoe on sale for women, too.

Allbirds Trail Runners SWT (Women’s): was $140 now $70 at Allbirds If you like to do your running off-road, having a dedicated pair of trail running shoes is a must. These Trail Runners are equipped with a tear-resistant mudguard and a water-resistant finish, a sock-like collar to prevent dirt and debris from getting in your shoe, and plenty of support.