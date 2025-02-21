This Editor's Choice Segway scooter is $200 off at Amazon right now
An excellent long-range scooter
We love a good e-scooter here at Tom's Guide HQ, and we're always on the lookout for a hefty discount on scooter features in our best electric scooters list.
Thankfully, our calls have been answered by Amazon. Right now you can get the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $799 at Amazon. We dubbed this scooter "best for long distances" in our rankings.
Save $200 on this compact, convenient electric scooter which has a powerful motor and plenty of range, as well as nifty details like built-in Apple Find My support. In our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review, we said the Editor's Choice scooter offers a number of improvements over the first-gen model, including a beefier motor, full suspension, turn signals, and built-in Apple Find My support.
In case you're an e-scooter aficionado, you should know that this model is the latest second generation version of the Ninebot Max, and it basically improves on everything offered by the first gen version.
It's got more range, a smoother ride, and even packs Apple Find My tech so you can find it if it's misplaced or stolen. While we concede it is relatively heavy, it's easy to use in all areas, including cities, thanks to built-in turn signals, as well as a powerful motor that means it can hit up to 23mph.
Charging takes around 6 hours, and then you can reach up to 25 miles at top speed, or go at a more leisurely 'Eco' pace which can go for 43 miles. Add in anti-skid technology and high-quality 11-inch tires and you've got a recipe for a roadtrip.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
