These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now

Deals
By
published

Don't pay full price for Apple's new tablets

iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Apple's new iPads are set to make their debut on March 12. The lineup includes the 11-inch iPad Air M3 ($599), 13-inch iPad Air M3 ($799), and the 11-inch iPad A16 ($349). Apple's prices are on par with their respective predecessors, but there's no need to pay full price. I just found some excellent iPad deals on all of the new models.

Personally, my favorite is the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $559 at Amazon. It's $40 off and the first price cut I've seen on Apple's new tablet. We also named it the best iPad you can buy right now. Check out the other deals below.

Quick Links

iPad 2025 deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $329 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

View Deal
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $559 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

View Deal
Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 at Amazon

This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
iPad Air 2024 shown against blue background
Best iPad deals for March 2025
iPad on desk with keyboard
5 epic Presidents' Day iPad deals I'd scoop up now from $274 — including iPad Pro M4 for record-low price
MacBook Air M4 shown in 13- and 15-inch sizes
MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 is here — price, release date, specs and all the upgrades
Apple iPad 11
iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new
Latest in Sales Events
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
LG C4 OLED TV with deal tag
Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
stylish outdoor patio furniture and lights
Target knocks up to 70% off patio and garden gear — 11 spring deals I'd shop for my home
Latest in Deals
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
LG C4 OLED TV with deal tag
Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now
More about sales events
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench

Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Best Deals of the Week

My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2

New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
The image shows the Casper One mattress on a blue bed foundation in a blue bedroom
Casper mattress bundles are up to 30% off — kit out your bedroom with an adjustable base for less
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
A man holding a book staring at a woman sitting on the couch with a laptop and a green shining blanket draped on her lap
Hot sleepers, hurry! The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is 62% off in epic new sale
stylish outdoor patio furniture and lights
Target knocks up to 70% off patio and garden gear — 11 spring deals I'd shop for my home
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now
LG C4 OLED TV with deal tag
Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
The Amerisleep AS6 mattress on a white bedframe
Sleep Awareness Week mattress sales 2025: Save big at Saatva, Helix, Nectar and more
Apple Deals
Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more