These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now

Apple's new iPads are set to make their debut on March 12. The lineup includes the 11-inch iPad Air M3 ($599), 13-inch iPad Air M3 ($799), and the 11-inch iPad A16 ($349). Apple's prices are on par with their respective predecessors, but there's no need to pay full price. I just found some excellent iPad deals on all of the new models.

Personally, my favorite is the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $559 at Amazon. It's $40 off and the first price cut I've seen on Apple's new tablet. We also named it the best iPad you can buy right now. Check out the other deals below.

iPad 2025 deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $329 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $559 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.