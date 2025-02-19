The best 4K indoor security camera with no subscription is just $99 at Amazon today

Indoor cameras are a great security setup for your home — especially when they come kitted out with a bunch of safety features. And when it comes to Eufy's S350 4K indoor security camera, it's the best one on the market that requires absolutely no subscription. Which is great news, considering it's also on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Eufy S350 for just $99 at Amazon and protect your home while saving some cash. Sure, you can't put a price on peace of mind, but it sure does help when you can find a deal that gets you $30 off.

Eufy S350 4K Indoor Security Camera: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Eufy S350 is the one of the best security cameras on the market right now. It's dual cameras, 4K, 360 degrees and has an impressive 8x hybrid zoom. If you want eyes on your home, this is the piece of kit you want. And, unlike other products in eufy's impressive range, there's no extra subscription cost. It's a one-off fee and right now that fee is at a discount price, down to just $99.

With modern day technology, keeping an eye on your home is now easier than ever. Not only is there kit on offer that'll give you an insight into what happens inside and outside your home, but you'll also get that feed delivered in incredible clarity. A shining example of this is the Eufy S350 4K indoor security camera, which we consider to be one of the best home security cameras on the market right now. We also gave it the top spot for the being the best indoor security camera with no subscription — because sometimes that extra cost can sting.

Fortunately, while also not requiring you to purchase any additional subscription to get access to local video storage and onboard AI features, the eufy S350 is also $30 off right now at just $99 at Amazon. This is an incredible saving on this four-and-a-half star piece of kit.

When we got hands on in our Eufy S350 review, we praised it for its premium 4K UHD resolution, which even comes with infrared night vision, the pan tilt and zoom covering 360 degrees around your room, AI detection that'll pick up people, packages and vehicles, as well as an easy-to-use app. That's a crazy amount of features for just $99.

So, what's our verdict? Well, we said, "You'll be hard-pressed to find a model that tops it for the price. The only ways eufy could perfect it would be to cut the cord and give it a weatherproof body that could also be placed outdoors." But for this price, a 4K indoor security camera with a lot to offer your home is a hell of a deal.