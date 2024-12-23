The amazing Google Pixel 9 is selling for just $299 — here’s how to get it

One of my favorite Black Friday deals is making a quick comeback before Christmas. The sale includes one of the year's top-rated phones.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile is selling the Google Pixel 9 for just $299. Additionally, Mint is offering a year’s worth of unlimited data for just $15 a month — easily making this the best Christmas deals around.

$500 off! Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Save $500 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

The Google Pixel 9 is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, taking all the best parts of the Pixel 8 and improving upon them. Most noticeable of all is how much better the battery life is, something Google has always been pretty poor at, and ensuring that this year’s phone is competitive with its biggest rivals — even if it doesn’t last quite as long as some of them.

Other upgrades include the new brighter version of the Actua display, an improved 48MP ultrawide camera lens, 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB, and the Tensor G4 chipset. While it’s not a performance powerhouse, Tensor’s real strengths lie in AI processing and boosting camera quality — two things the Pixel 9 excels at. To the point where Tom’s Guide Phones Editor John Velasco feels like the Pixel 9 is a better option than either Pro model.

The Pixel 9 also benefits from extended longevity, thanks to Google offering 7 years of software support. That means you’re guaranteed new Android and security updates up until summer 2031 — at which point Google could be gearing up to release the Pixel 16. Plus, now that Android 15 has been released, and Android 16 is on the way, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the best new software Google has to offer — and before anyone using a non-Pixel phone.