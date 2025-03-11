Shark's spring cleaning sale is live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I'd shop from $59

Deals
By
published

Spring has sprung with these epic Shark deals

Shark Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Spring doesn't officially begin until March 20, but that doesn't mean you have to put off your spring cleaning until then. Now is the perfect time to deep clean your home — especially since Amazon is currently hosting a huge Shark sale to help you get the job done right.

Hoping to invest in a new vacuum, mop or air purifier this season? Shark's popular household products are now up to 40% off on Amazon. One of my favorite deals is $50 off the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which was voted the best cordless vacuum in our guide. You can also grab the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop for just $129.

To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 11 Shark device deals to help make your spring cleaning a total breeze. For more ways to save, check out our coverage of the best

Quick Links

Best Shark Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $59 at Amazon

With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

View Deal
Shark Cordless Hand Vac
Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.

View Deal
Shark Steam & Scrub Mop
Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed. Note: You'll get a $6.46 Amazon credit with the purchase of this mop.

View Deal
Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier
Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $239 now $139 at Amazon

Suitable for homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.

View Deal
Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro
Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.

View Deal
Shark Upright Vacuum
Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $149 at Amazon

It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!

View Deal
Shark CarpetXpert
Shark CarpetXpert: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

This carpet cleaner has a high-speed brushroll, PowerSpray high-pressure spray and plenty of suction to lift dirt and grime straight out of a carpet. The carpets dry quickly, too, and it's ideal for just about anything that may have got in there, including smoke smells.

View Deal
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $179 at Amazon

A cordless stick vacuum that's ideal for reaching hard-to-reach spots, this Shark model can be used in handheld configuration, too, and includes a specific accessory for pet hair.

View Deal
Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $369 now $269 at Amazon

Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 90 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!

View Deal
Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base. Note: You'll receive a $14.01 Amazon credit with this purchase.

View Deal
Shark PowerDetect Combo
Shark PowerDetect Combo: was $899 now $499 at Amazon

This robot vacuum — which was named our overall best robot vacuum and mop combo promises up to a month of hands-free cleaning, thanks to a docking station equipped with a water tank and room for dust to empty. It also features Shark’s unique technologies to optimize cleaning for different floor types, tackle tough stains by repeated mopping, and prevent getting stuck in tricky areas.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
woman vacuuming living room with Shark
Epic Shark appliance sale at Amazon — 9 deals I'd buy now on vacuums, steam mops and more with up to 50% off
woman vacuuming living room with Shark
Huge Shark sale live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I’d shop from $63
Shark Deals
Epic Shark appliance sale at Walmart — 7 deals from $49 that arrive for Xmas
Robot vacuums from Eufy, iRobot, and Ecovacs
Save up to $500 on these epic robot vacuum deals from $139
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 35 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Amazon
Amazon knocks up to 50% off Ninja, Dyson, Shark and more — 15 appliance deals I’d shop now
Latest in Sales Events
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
Shark Deals
Shark's spring cleaning sale is live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I'd shop from $59
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
Latest in Deals
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
Shark Deals
Shark's spring cleaning sale is live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I'd shop from $59
AirPods 4 seen in case with a Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal sticker
Hurry! AirPods 4 plunge to record-low $99 at Amazon, while ANC model falls to $148
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
More about sales events
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel

Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge

These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Google Calendar app on iPhone

Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
See more latest
Most Popular
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
AirPods 4 seen in case with a Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal sticker
Hurry! AirPods 4 plunge to record-low $99 at Amazon, while ANC model falls to $148
iPad Air 2025 shown on window ledge
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
The image shows the Casper One mattress on a blue bed foundation in a blue bedroom
Casper mattress bundles are up to 30% off — kit out your bedroom with an adjustable base for less
Best Deals of the Week
My favorite deals of the week — 9 sales I’d shop from Timberland, Apple, Carhartt and more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 15 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
A man holding a book staring at a woman sitting on the couch with a laptop and a green shining blanket draped on her lap
Hot sleepers, hurry! The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is 62% off in epic new sale
stylish outdoor patio furniture and lights
Target knocks up to 70% off patio and garden gear — 11 spring deals I'd shop for my home
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 19 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now