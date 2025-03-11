Shark's spring cleaning sale is live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I'd shop from $59

Spring doesn't officially begin until March 20, but that doesn't mean you have to put off your spring cleaning until then. Now is the perfect time to deep clean your home — especially since Amazon is currently hosting a huge Shark sale to help you get the job done right.

Hoping to invest in a new vacuum, mop or air purifier this season? Shark's popular household products are now up to 40% off on Amazon. One of my favorite deals is $50 off the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which was voted the best cordless vacuum in our guide. You can also grab the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop for just $129.

To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 11 Shark device deals to help make your spring cleaning a total breeze. For more ways to save, check out our coverage of the best

Best Shark Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $59 at Amazon With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $99 at Amazon I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: was $169 now $129 at Amazon The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed. Note: You'll get a $6.46 Amazon credit with the purchase of this mop.

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $239 now $139 at Amazon Suitable for homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.

Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $149 at Amazon It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!

Shark CarpetXpert: was $229 now $179 at Amazon This carpet cleaner has a high-speed brushroll, PowerSpray high-pressure spray and plenty of suction to lift dirt and grime straight out of a carpet. The carpets dry quickly, too, and it's ideal for just about anything that may have got in there, including smoke smells.

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $369 now $269 at Amazon Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 90 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base. Note: You'll receive a $14.01 Amazon credit with this purchase.