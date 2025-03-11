Shark's spring cleaning sale is live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I'd shop from $59
Spring has sprung with these epic Shark deals
Spring doesn't officially begin until March 20, but that doesn't mean you have to put off your spring cleaning until then. Now is the perfect time to deep clean your home — especially since Amazon is currently hosting a huge Shark sale to help you get the job done right.
Hoping to invest in a new vacuum, mop or air purifier this season? Shark's popular household products are now up to 40% off on Amazon. One of my favorite deals is $50 off the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which was voted the best cordless vacuum in our guide. You can also grab the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop for just $129.
To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 11 Shark device deals to help make your spring cleaning a total breeze. For more ways to save, check out our coverage of the best
Quick Links
- shop all Shark deals at Amazon
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $59
- Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $99
- Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: was $169 now $129
- Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $239 now $139
- Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro: was $249 now $149
- Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $149
- Shark CarpetXpert: was $229 now $179
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $179
- Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $369 now $269
- Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $299
- Shark PowerDetect Combo: was $899 now $499
Best Shark Deals
With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.
I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.
The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed. Note: You'll get a $6.46 Amazon credit with the purchase of this mop.
Suitable for homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.
This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.
It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!
This carpet cleaner has a high-speed brushroll, PowerSpray high-pressure spray and plenty of suction to lift dirt and grime straight out of a carpet. The carpets dry quickly, too, and it's ideal for just about anything that may have got in there, including smoke smells.
A cordless stick vacuum that's ideal for reaching hard-to-reach spots, this Shark model can be used in handheld configuration, too, and includes a specific accessory for pet hair.
Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 90 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!
Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base. Note: You'll receive a $14.01 Amazon credit with this purchase.
This robot vacuum — which was named our overall best robot vacuum — and mop combo promises up to a month of hands-free cleaning, thanks to a docking station equipped with a water tank and room for dust to empty. It also features Shark’s unique technologies to optimize cleaning for different floor types, tackle tough stains by repeated mopping, and prevent getting stuck in tricky areas.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
These are the best iPad preorders deals I’ve seen — save $50 right now