One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale starts next week, but there are plenty of great early deals you can get right now. One such deal knocks one of the best toaster ovens down to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Double Stack XL for just $249 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price I've seen for this oven.

Although we didn't review this specific oven, we did review the DCT401 and called it one of the best toaster ovens we've tested. The two ovens share a lot of similarities with the biggest difference being that the oven on sale today is made with stainless steel.

In our Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven review, we said the Editor's Choice oven is one of the most versatile countertop appliances you can buy. It did a great job at air frying Brussels sprouts, chicken wings, breaded chicken breasts, and both frozen and homemade French fries. It also did a superb job at roasting a whole chicken.

We also like that it's one of the few countertop ovens that we know of with two chambers to cook two things at once. So if you’ve got picky family members, you can cater for both appetites. It also gives you plenty of cooking possibilities — functioning as a toaster, oven, broiler, and air fryer. Best of all, it’s easy to use.