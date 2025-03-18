One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL
The Amazon Big Spring Sale starts next week, but there are plenty of great early deals you can get right now. One such deal knocks one of the best toaster ovens down to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Double Stack XL for just $249 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price I've seen for this oven.

The Ninja Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Double Stack XL (DCT601) offers a wide range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. The 12-in-1 oven fits a 4.5-lb. chicken, 6 lbs. of wings, and can cook two different meals simultaneously. Although we didn't review the DCT601, we called the DCT401 one of the best toaster ovens we've tested.

Although we didn't review this specific oven, we did review the DCT401 and called it one of the best toaster ovens we've tested. The two ovens share a lot of similarities with the biggest difference being that the oven on sale today is made with stainless steel.

In our Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven review, we said the Editor's Choice oven is one of the most versatile countertop appliances you can buy. It did a great job at air frying Brussels sprouts, chicken wings, breaded chicken breasts, and both frozen and homemade French fries. It also did a superb job at roasting a whole chicken.

We also like that it's one of the few countertop ovens that we know of with two chambers to cook two things at once. So if you’ve got picky family members, you can cater for both appetites. It also gives you plenty of cooking possibilities — functioning as a toaster, oven, broiler, and air fryer. Best of all, it’s easy to use.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

