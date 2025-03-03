Epic Sony sale just went live at Best Buy — save up to $700 off Bravia TVs
Massive savings on these Sony TVs
The 2025 NCAA March Madness tournament officially starts on March 16. However, if you want to catch the games in all their glory, you'll want to start shopping for TV deals right now.
Fortunately, Best Buy is taking up to $1,800 off select Sony TVs. It's worth noting that Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than your average TV, so any discount is welcome. Below I've rounded up the top four deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Sony TVs at Best Buy from $499
- Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $599
- Sony 65" X77L 4K TV: was $689 now $599
- Sony 77" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,499
- Sony 65" Bravia 9 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,799
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A95L: was $3,499 now $3,299
Best Sony TV deals
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
The Sony X77L is a Google TV powered by Sony's 4K Processor X1, which can upscale everything to 4K resolution. Thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 240, fast sports scenes should come across clear and crisp. The TV also packs exclusive features for the PS5 console, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes. You also get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, and Apple AirPlay support.
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.
The Sony Bravia 9 is one of the most impressive Mini-LED TVs. If you're ready to splash out on a truly special TV, the Bravia 9 is worth the cost. It's one of the brightest TVs we've tested this year, making it a great pick for folks who watch their fair share of daytime sports. With the lights off, the Bravia 9 stuns, too; its local dimming capabilities are, personally speaking, the best I've ever seen on a Mini-LED TV. And, while not as robust a gaming TV, you're still getting a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz. In our Sony Bravia 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV pulls out all stops to deliver a TV experience nearly on par with what you get from OLEDs.
The Sony Bravia A95L is a QD-OLED TV that combines two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant colors/expanded brightness and OLED for perfect blacks/infinite contrast. That results in a picture that isn't merely good, it's sumptuous with every type of content, every time. In our Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superlative picture and top-notch sound, mated with the outstanding Google TV interface and a cornucopia of other useful options.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
The Soundcore P20i are excellent everyday earbuds and they’re just $19 at Amazon right now