Epic Sony sale just went live at Best Buy — save up to $700 off Bravia TVs

Sony 65" Bravia 9 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV:

was $2,999

now $2,799 at Best Buy

The Sony Bravia 9 is one of the most impressive Mini-LED TVs. If you're ready to splash out on a truly special TV, the Bravia 9 is worth the cost. It's one of the brightest TVs we've tested this year, making it a great pick for folks who watch their fair share of daytime sports. With the lights off, the Bravia 9 stuns, too; its local dimming capabilities are, personally speaking, the best I've ever seen on a Mini-LED TV. And, while not as robust a gaming TV, you're still getting a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz. In our Sony Bravia 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV pulls out all stops to deliver a TV experience nearly on par with what you get from OLEDs.