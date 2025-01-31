Massive Salomon end of season sale — 13 sneaker and apparel deals I'd buy from $18

No matter what terrain you're navigating or your fitness level, Salomon has a range of enticing shoes and apparel that'll keep you comfy and warm. And during its massive winter sale, there's a whole host of savings to be enjoyed.

If you're a trail runner, you won't want to miss the Salomon Ultra Glide 2's drop down to just $112. Or block the cold weather with the Salomon Elixir Mid Down Jacket for just $262 in Misty Blue. There's a lot of savings in Salomon's huge sale and I've picked out 13 deals I recommend buying right now. Whether it's shoes or apparel, here are Salomon's premium items at a not-so-premium price.

Best Salomon shoe deals

Salomon Alphacross 5 (Women's): was $100 now $75 at Salomon US While the Alphacross 5 are coined as trail running shoes, they're also great all-rounders. Trail-wise, these feature mud shedding with a powerful grip. But, for smoother terrain, they also offer a softer support and cushioning. I told you they were vestaile. For this discount, you can also grab them in black or a khaki green (which Salomon call Tea).

Salomon Thundercross (Women's): was $140 now $105 at Salomon US In the winter months, terrain is notoriously wet and muddy. That's where the Thundercross Gore-Tex Blue Fire step up to the plate. They're equipped with 5mm lugs to let the terrain know who's boss. Plus, in this Heather/Flint Stone/Charlock colorway, you might find yourself feeling pretty stylish, while the rest of you may be covered in mud.

Salomon DRX Defy (Women's): was $140 now $105 at Salomon US If you didn't already know that shoes can literally guide you, you're about to find out with DRX Defy. Salomon incorporates an impressive activeCHASSIS, a fancy bit of tech that will support your run. And you'll be getting some real pace on your short-to-mid range runs as they wrap around your foot — a feature that makes them a great training shoe, too.

Salomon Ultra Glide 2 (Men's): was $150 now $112 at Salomon US There's something quite enticing about the name Ultra Glide for a running shoe, and this pair are designed to make sure you do just that. Best for trail running, they'll carry you over a variety of terrain without skimping on comfort, thanks to max cushioning and a 6mm drop. These shoes are built to please and you'll reap the rewards of the Glide name as you run, no matter where.

Salomon Spectur 2 (Men's): was $170 now $127 at Salomon US The Spectur 2 running shoes are all about speed. A full-length glass fiber plate, 8mm drop, and energyFOAM midsole gears any runner towards faster runs and transitions. Plus, the 3D open mesh upper allows for maximum breathability, meaning you'll still be comfortable even on harder surfaces.

Salomon Elixir Mid (Women's): was $210 now $157 at Salomon US Salomon are known for catering to adventure and what better way to do that then by investing in a new pair of hiking boots? With 25% off, this premium pair provide cushioning, foot-hugging comfort, as well as a water repellent treatment and Gore-Tex membrane for added protection against the elements. You don't have to be a seasoned hiker to take advantage of this deal.

Best Salomon apparel deals

Salomon Cross Neckwarmer (Unisex): was $25 now $18 at Salomon US In colder climes, covering up your neck and chin may mean the difference between achieving your outdoor fitness goals and giving up. This lightweight neckwarmer from Salomon won't swamp you, instead it'll save you from the weather and elevation changes. It comes in a few other colorways at this price, but the black has already sold out.

Salomon Active Sling Belt (Unisex): was $30 now $22 at Salomon US Carrying your belongings on a run or hike can be cumbersome and also impossible if your apparel doesn't contain pockets. In order to enjoy your outdoor activities with all your much-needed belongings from phone to keys to gels, this sling belt will pack it all away safely and comfortably.

Salomon Sense Aero Hybrid Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $90 at Salomon US We're still in coldest time of year, yet there's $30 off this winter warming second layer. It's a half-zip hoodie with all the bells and whistles with wind protection, water repellency, and wicking warmth all part this jacket's impressive features. Even with all this, it remains a lightweight and slim fit meaning you can enjoy the benefits without feeling overwhelmed by layers.

Salomon Sense Flow Insulated Jacket (Women's): was $170 now $127 at Salomon US The Sense Flow Jacket has a unique design that uses Octa Loft insulation panels and an ultra-light shell to make sure you're at a comfortable temperature at all times. Whether you're out for a run, hitting the trails, or just facing the wrath of the ever-changing weather, this slim fit jacket is stylish and packed with features. And the zipped back pocket mean you can bring your belongings without them getting in your way. Note: Choose the Rainy Day color to see this price.

Salomon Elixir Micro Down Jacket (Women's): was $350 now $262 at Salomon US If you're looking for a more robust jacket to really tackle the elements, the Elixir Micro Down hooded jacket is powered by impressive tech that'll do just that. It's one of Salomon's lightest and warmest jackets that's also packable. So, you can take it on whatever adventure you've got planned outdoors and with almost $100 off, it's selling out fast. Note: Choose the Misty Blue color to see this price.