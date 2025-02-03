Massive Marmot sale knocks 50% off winter apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now

When it comes to winter apparel, Marmot stands out as a brand that offers high-quality gear for outdoor enthusiasts. And although we're currently in the thick of winter, the company is running an epic end-of-season sale ahead of spring.

With savings up to 50% off for men and women, now is the perfect time to stock up on winter jackets, parkas and fleeces to keep you warm throughout chilly season. For instance, you can save a whopping $300 on this men's Marmot GORE-TEX Mammoth Parka. Personally, I'm eyeing the women's Marmot Montreal Coat that's on sale for $179 (was $300).

For these and many more unbeatable deals, keep scrolling to check out my favorite styles from the Marmot end-of-season sale.

Best Marmot deals

Marmot Echo Featherless Long Jacket (Women's): was $250 now $149 at Newell Brands - Outdoor & Recreation If you want to wear something comparable to a super stylish sleeping bag, this is the jacket for you. Made from recycled nylon fishnet insulation, it offers eco-friendly vibes, perfect for warming up next to the campfire. The long jacket with an attached hood means you can enjoy that plush feeling from your head down to your thighs.