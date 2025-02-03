Massive Marmot sale knocks 50% off winter apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now
Save big on stylish winter jackets, parkas and fleeces
When it comes to winter apparel, Marmot stands out as a brand that offers high-quality gear for outdoor enthusiasts. And although we're currently in the thick of winter, the company is running an epic end-of-season sale ahead of spring.
With savings up to 50% off for men and women, now is the perfect time to stock up on winter jackets, parkas and fleeces to keep you warm throughout chilly season. For instance, you can save a whopping $300 on this men's Marmot GORE-TEX Mammoth Parka. Personally, I'm eyeing the women's Marmot Montreal Coat that's on sale for $179 (was $300).
For these and many more unbeatable deals, keep scrolling to check out my favorite styles from the Marmot end-of-season sale.
Best Marmot deals
Save on this two-tone, half-zip pullover, perfect for the colder temperatures we're currently experiencing. The 100-weight fleece will keep you warm on its own in cool temperatures, but it's lightweight enough to layer something over it in harsher winter weather. This half-zip pullover is also discounted for women.
This is the perfect, versatile layer whether you're heading out to walk the dog or wearing it under your ski jacket on the slopes. You're guaranteed to stay, warm and stylish whenever you pop this half zip on. It also comes in a Light Oak color for $62.
With an impressive 700-fill down, this jacket will give you the perfect amount of everyday warmth whether you're hanging out in the backyard or the backcountry. Sporting a retro style, the lightweight and packable jacket is on sale in four different colors.
If you want to wear something comparable to a super stylish sleeping bag, this is the jacket for you. Made from recycled nylon fishnet insulation, it offers eco-friendly vibes, perfect for warming up next to the campfire. The long jacket with an attached hood means you can enjoy that plush feeling from your head down to your thighs.
There's nothing like throwing on a good puffer jacket — and this oversized layer is perfect for freezing temperatures thanks to its 700-fill-power down. It also has tons of warm features like dual entry secure hand pockets, front snap closure and more so you don't have to sacrifice performance and function to stay looking good and feeling warm.
The Montreal Coat provides great protection from the elements due to its tough, water-resistant fabric and water-resistant 700-fill power down insulation. You'll also love its numerous cushy linings, handy pockets and a two-way zipper that prevents bunching. It's the perfect coat to keep up with your busy, modern lifestyle.
Bundle up on a cold day or stay dry on a rainy day in this fashion-forward Chelsea Coat that will protect you from harsh weather. Not only is this jacket suitable for any occasion, it can handle pretty much any climate.
Ideal for wearing when you're on the move, this lightweight jacket features heat-releasing PitZips and 100% seam taping meaning zero leaks. It also conveniently features pack pockets that are great for stashing small gear whether you're running, hiking or walking.
This stylish parka comes with all the bells and whistles. First off, it features waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX fabric to keep you dry. Plus, its 100% seam-taped construction prevents leaks and lightweight 700-fill-power-down body and hood ensure you stay warm. You can also stow small gear in this winter coat's hand warmer and media pockets.
