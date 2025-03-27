I just moved into a small apartment — here are 9 discounted items I bought to organize my space

Spring is a season meant for more than just cleaning — it's the perfect time for organizing, too! I recently moved into a new apartment, and I'm not gonna lie: it's tiny. However, I've found some clever hacks to make the most of my small (but cute) space. My secret weapon? Amazon.

From limited closet space to basically non-existent counter space, Amazon has some of the best storage and organization solutions to help maximize whatever area you're working with. And since the Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening right now, you can get everything you need to organize your home at a fraction of the price.

If you're like me and are in desperate need of some creative ways to optimize your small space, look no further than these deals I purchased for my own apartment. Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes.

Best Organization Deals

Dr. Catch Paper Towel Holder: was $18 now $9 at Amazon In a super small kitchen, you can't waste counter space on something like a standing paper towel holder. That's where this genius hack comes into play. This $9 paper towel holder can easily be installed under your cabinet. It comes with hardware so you can drill it into place, or you can do what I did and simply stick it to the bottom of the cabinet with the included adhesive sticker.

YOUDENOVA Hanging Closet Organizer: was $19 now $15 at Amazon Maximize your closet space with this hanging closet organizer that features six convenient cubbies. I added one to my bedroom closet for clothing and then I put one in my spare closet to store household products, as well as my dog's belongings. The best part is there's no set up involved — you simply hang it on a rod. The sturdy shelving system comes a variety of colors and makes organization simple.

shuang qing Rotating Makeup Organizer: was $25 now $19 at Amazon This is my personal favorite purchase — not only because it's pretty, but it's also functional. I added this to my makeup vanity to help organize all my cosmetic products. The Lazy Susan organizer has two compartments and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily reach what you need without knocking anything over. I also put it together myself in seconds, which means assembling is super simple.

SONGMICS Drawer Organizer: was $29 now $19 at Amazon We all like to think that when we neatly fold our clothes and put them away in our dresser, they'll stay that way — but we're only fooling ourselves. Fortunately, this set of drawer organizers will help organize your drawers, allowing you to easily find what you're looking for. If you're like me and don't have a lot of closet space, dressers are a necessity. This set of organizers with 12 bins will keep things a bit more tidy.

SONGMICS Velvet Hangers 50 Pack: was $32 now $21 at Amazon Finding affordable, high-quality hangers that won't have your clothes falling into a messy pile on the floor can be a daunting task. But these hangers feature a soft, non-slip velvet surface that ensure your garments stay in place. They can also support up to 11 pounds, so you can feel confident hanging heavy coats and winter clothes. They're also extremely thin and space-saving, which means you can maximize your closet space.

LEHOM 3 Tier Rolling Storage Cart: was $37 now $29 at Amazon The only storage space I have in my new bathroom is a mirror that doubles as a medicine cabinet. That's a problem in my book. I bought this rolling cart to organize my toiletries, beauty products, towels and more — and it certainly gets the job done. (It also matches my sage green bathroom theme which is a huge plus). Aside from the bathroom, you can use it for extra storage in the kitchen or use it to store toys and books. The possibilities are endless with this metal rolling storage cabinet.

Yecaye Store Under Bed Storage with Wheels: was $44 now $29 at Amazon With limited storage space, under the bed storage is a must! And these storage containers come with removable dividers and easily roll in and out from under your bed. They're ideal for storing your shoes, clothing and extra bedding. The best part is that they come with a transparent lid, making it easy to spot contents at a glance without having to dig through and make a mess.

SONGMICS Portable Closet: was $59 now $42 at Amazon One of the closets in my new space doesn't have a rod for hanging clothes. This is essentially a waste of space if you ask me — but thankfully, I found a solution! This portable closet rack offers you two spacious storage areas for hanging up clothes, plus multiple shelves for folded clothing. Sure, I could have installed a rod, but in my opinion, this optimizes the space a lot better.