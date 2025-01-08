I found the best Stanley deals in Amazon's sale — 7 deals I'd get with up to 27% off

Surprise! Amazon's Stanley sale is offering some awesome deals on popular drinkware. A bunch of the best cups and tumblers from Stanley's range are on sale, which is rare to find. Get these deals while you can!

Right now Amazon is taking up to 27% off Stanley products. For example, you can get the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler for $20 at Amazon (20% off.) This tumbler has a 14oz capacity and can keep drinks icy for up to 20 hours.

Check out my favorite deals below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the deals I'd buy from $16 in Amazon's Crocs sale.

Best Stanley Deals

Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle: was $25 now $18 at Amazon A water bottle is essential for exercise to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20 at Amazon With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.

Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug Hammertone: was $31 now $24 at Amazon Like the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.

Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle: was $30 now $24 at Amazon Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle has a twist lid that's easy to access thanks to its large, chunky handle. What's more, that handle on top means you can carry it at by your side without it spilling. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle: was $45 now $35 at Amazon The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle features AeroLight spun steel, which Stanley says makes it 33% lighter than other stainless steel bottles. That makes it awesome when you already have a lot to carry when you're out and about. It also has a flip straw for easy sipping.