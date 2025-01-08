I found the best Stanley deals in Amazon's sale — 7 deals I'd get with up to 27% off
The best Amazon discounts on Stanley tumblers and cups
Surprise! Amazon's Stanley sale is offering some awesome deals on popular drinkware. A bunch of the best cups and tumblers from Stanley's range are on sale, which is rare to find. Get these deals while you can!
Right now Amazon is taking up to 27% off Stanley products. For example, you can get the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler for $20 at Amazon (20% off.) This tumbler has a 14oz capacity and can keep drinks icy for up to 20 hours.
Check out my favorite deals below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the deals I'd buy from $16 in Amazon's Crocs sale.
Best Stanley Deals
A water bottle is essential for exercise to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Like the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle has a twist lid that's easy to access thanks to its large, chunky handle. What's more, that handle on top means you can carry it at by your side without it spilling. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
Stanley doesn't only make water bottles! This Classic Legendary Useful Box has a 1.25 Qt capacity and is perfect for storing sandwiches, snacks and everything in between. It's also durable and won't get squashed, plus it's dishwasher safe.
The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle features AeroLight spun steel, which Stanley says makes it 33% lighter than other stainless steel bottles. That makes it awesome when you already have a lot to carry when you're out and about. It also has a flip straw for easy sipping.
This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 20 hours and iced up for over four days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a wide mouth for sips on the go.
