Hurry! Huawei’s new affordable open earbuds are already £20 off

Deals
By
published

Don’t miss out on this deal on the new Huawei FreeArc

Person wearing Huawei FreeArc earbuds
(Image credit: Huawei)

The best open earbuds can get pricy, but luckily there are some great options that come in under the £100 mark. That includes Huawei’s new FreeArc earbuds, and surprise! They just got a discount that makes them even better value for money.

Right now you can get the Huawei FreeArc on sale for £79 at Huawei. These buds have only just launched, so it’s great to see them on sale for this price. Use the code “A20OFFFREEARC” at checkout to get the discount.

Huawei FreeArc
Huawei FreeArc: was £99 now £79 at Huawei UK

The Huawei FreeArc are a great choice of earbuds for fitness fans, or anyone who wants to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying music or podcasts. Their clip shape keeps them firmly in place and their IP57 water resistance rating keeps them protected from rain and sweat. You also get up to 28 hours of battery life. Use the code “A20OFFFREEARC” at checkout to get the discount.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

You don’t need to spend a lot to get a great pair of open earbuds, and the Huawei FreeArc proves that. These earbuds are perfect for commuters, fitness fans and everyone in between thanks to their open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while allowing you to listen to your favourite tunes.

The Huawei FreeArc earbuds have a 17 x 12 mm driver unit that produces rich, detailed sound with plenty of bass. Their clip shape keeps them secure on your ears while working out (or running for a train,) while remaining comfortable to wear even over long periods of time. Plus, their IP57 water resistance rating means sweat or rainwater is nothing to worry about.

As a bonus, the Huawei FreeArc have touch controls, meaning you can play, pause or skip songs without needing to pull out your phone. And these earbuds have staying power, too — the earbuds get you up to 7 hours of listening time, which extends up to 28 hours when you use the included charging case. If you're in a hurry, a 10-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of playback.

Make sure to snag this deal while you can. And for more savings, check out our Huawei promo codes page.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

